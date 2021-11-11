Veterans, families tell their stories at Memorial Park in Omaha

Sometimes soldiers come home with stories to tell. For those who have fallen, it is their loved ones who must share their stories.

That was a theme Thursday at Omaha’s signature Veterans Day commemoration, the American Legion Post No. 1’s annual event at the Memorial Park amphitheater — one of several events held across the Midlands on Thursday.

About 125 people attended the ceremony on the chilly, windswept hilltop, including Mayor Jean Stothert, Rep. Don Bacon and three members of the Omaha City Council.

“Here at Memorial Park, we are surrounded by stories,” Stothert said. “The monuments here tell those stories.”

Sherry Williams of Pocahontas, Iowa, told the story of her brother, Pfc. James Fous, who had graduated from Central High School in 1964 and attended Omaha University (now the University of Nebraska at Omaha) for two years before he was drafted into the Army.

On his first patrol in Kien Hoa province in South Vietnam on May 14, 1968, Fous was standing watch when three Viet Cong fighters tried to attack. He shot two of them, but the third one hurled a grenade that landed near Fous and three other soldiers. He yelled a warning, then jumped on top of the grenade. He was killed instantly.