Veterans, families tell their stories at Memorial Park in Omaha

Sometimes soldiers come home with stories to tell. For those who have fallen, it is their loved ones who must share their stories.
That was a theme Thursday at Omaha’s signature Veterans Day commemoration, the American Legion Post No. 1’s annual event at the Memorial Park amphitheater — one of several events held across the Midlands on Thursday.
About 125 people attended the ceremony on the chilly, windswept hilltop, including Mayor Jean Stothert, Rep. Don Bacon and three members of the Omaha City Council.
“Here at Memorial Park, we are surrounded by stories,” Stothert said. “The monuments here tell those stories.”
Sherry Williams of Pocahontas, Iowa, told the story of her brother, Pfc. James Fous, who had graduated from Central High School in 1964 and attended Omaha University (now the University of Nebraska at Omaha) for two years before he was drafted into the Army.
On his first patrol in Kien Hoa province in South Vietnam on May 14, 1968, Fous was standing watch when three Viet Cong fighters tried to attack. He shot two of them, but the third one hurled a grenade that landed near Fous and three other soldiers. He yelled a warning, then jumped on top of the grenade. He was killed instantly.
Two years later, Fous was awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for valor.
Williams said Fous died only six months after his father, a Navy veteran who had been an Omaha firefighter.
“The pain of losing my brother, my protector, was deep,” she said. “While the Vietnam War was not a popular war, that does not diminish the sacrifice made by my brother on the battlefield.”
Brenna Maher’s story involved a different war in a different century. She was a high school senior in Honey Creek, Iowa, when al-Qaida terrorists carried out the 9/11 attacks.
“I never could have imagined how it would touch me,” she said.
In 2008, she met Brent Maher, a blue-eyed Navy veteran turned National Guard soldier from rural Iowa. They were married Aug. 1, 2009.
Exactly a year later, Brent Maher deployed to Afghanistan with Company B of the 1st Battalion, 168th Infantry Regiment, based in Shenandoah, Iowa.
On April 11, 2011, a roadside bomb blew up underneath his Humvee. He was riding in the turret as a gunner, and was killed.
“Two men came to my door, and I instantly realized the cost of war,” Brenna Maher said.
She thanked the veterans who turned out for Thursday’s ceremony.
“Those of us who have experienced loss remember you, every day,” she said. “Thank you for choosing to stand for the guy on your left and the guy on your right. Because one of those guys was my guy.”
In Elkhorn, an Iraq War veteran from the Nebraska National Guard received a Veterans Day surprise: a new air conditioner, donated by American Residential Services.
Sgt. 1st Class Justin Saner, an 18-year veteran, was nominated by a friend who said Saner “spends all his money helping others.” He works full time for the National Guard and has a second job at a fast-food restaurant so he can buy equipment for a nonprofit that helps to prevent suicide among veterans.
Justin Graves, a wounded Afghanistan War veteran from Bellevue, received an even bigger surprise earlier this week, thanks to his wife, Rachel.
She secretly organized a surprise reunion of 30 members of the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, the unit he was serving with when he was wounded 10 years ago this month.
Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10785 in Bellevue donated $1,700 to help fund the event, said Bill O’Donnell, the post commander.
“It was our honor to be involved in doing this for a fellow warrior,” he said in a press release. “Our hats are off to Rachel Graves — she pulled off a terrific event for these Marines.”
Events honoring veterans aren’t over yet.
The family of Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, who died in a suicide bombing at a gate to the Kabul, Afghanistan, airport Aug. 26, will be honored Friday night during the Omaha Lancers' military appreciation night.
Page, 23, played youth hockey and was a huge hockey fan, family members said. His family will participate in a ceremonial puck drop before the game and will be presented with a Lancers sweater inscribed with his name.
They will sit in a box suite belonging to Visiting Angels for the game against the Sioux Falls Stampede.
The Great Plains Black History Museum will hold a Veterans Day event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at North Omaha’s Revive Center at 2402 Lizzie Robinson Ave.
The “Remembering Our Fallen” exhibit spotlighting service members killed in the post-9/11 wars will be on display, and Bill Williams — who with his wife, Evonne, created the exhibit — will give a talk.
Robert Rose, president of the Alfonza W. Davis Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, will also speak.
The museum is also opening a new exhibit on the Tuskegee Airmen, several of whom had ties to Omaha.
