Vice president's husband touts COVID vaccinations in Nebraska visit

BLAIR, Neb. — The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris thanked workers at a hospital here for their efforts to fight the pandemic. Then he asked everyone in Nebraska to do their part.
Get the shot, Doug Emhoff said.
“When it’s your turn, get the vaccine," he said. "It’s safe, it’s painless and they work.”
Second Gentleman Emhoff was in Nebraska on Tuesday to promote the recently-passed stimulus bill, particularly highlighting provisions dealing with health care. The bill included increased subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, as well as measures intended to help rural hospitals fight the pandemic.
Emhoff noted that Tuesday was the 11th anniversary of passage of the ACA. He encouraged Nebraskans to look into the ACA provisions of the stimulus plan to see if they are eligible for the increased subsidies.
“It’s worked so well,” he said. “And now with President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, it’s even better.”
The bill provides grants to rural hospitals to assist with vaccination administration, telehealth services and to help them hire workers.
Emhoff also discussed battling the pandemic and vaccination efforts with hospital administrator Manny Banner, testing and vaccination testing organizer Kelsey Mass and ER nurse Terrin Leehy.
“It’s been a roller coaster,” Leehy said of her work in the ER. "It’s been scary, it’s been sad, it’s been very rewarding.”
But the health providers said vaccinations are now creating a lot of hope.
Emhoff then visited a vaccination site at a local Lutheran church.
Terra Uhing, director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, explained the difficulty originally faced trying to run a drive-through vaccination clinic in Nebraska’s sub-freezing temperatures. It didn’t work well.
So she was happy when Pastor Scott Fredrickson made his facility at First Lutheran Church available as a vaccination site.
Fredrickson said his church was happy to do it, seeing it as an opportunity to serve its neighbors. “We are making the world a better and safer place.”
Uhing told Emhoff the impact of the pandemic will be around for a long time. There are more people dealing with mental health issues and also people who have not taken care of their general health in the past year, including putting off cancer screenings.
“There are so many things that have not taken place the past year," she said. "We need to get back to that.“
As Emhoff left, he encouraged the vaccination clinic workers.
“Just keep doing what you’re doing. We’re almost there.”
Our best Omaha staff photos of March 2021
cordes@owh.com, 402-444-1130, twitter.com/henrycordes