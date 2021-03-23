Vice president's husband touts COVID vaccinations in Nebraska visit

“It’s been a roller coaster,” Leehy said of her work in the ER. "It’s been scary, it’s been sad, it’s been very rewarding.”

But the health providers said vaccinations are now creating a lot of hope.

Emhoff then visited a vaccination site at a local Lutheran church.

Terra Uhing, director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, explained the difficulty originally faced trying to run a drive-through vaccination clinic in Nebraska’s sub-freezing temperatures. It didn’t work well.

So she was happy when Pastor Scott Fredrickson made his facility at First Lutheran Church available as a vaccination site.

Fredrickson said his church was happy to do it, seeing it as an opportunity to serve its neighbors. “We are making the world a better and safer place.”

Uhing told Emhoff the impact of the pandemic will be around for a long time. There are more people dealing with mental health issues and also people who have not taken care of their general health in the past year, including putting off cancer screenings.

“There are so many things that have not taken place the past year," she said. "We need to get back to that.“