Vice president's husband touts stimulus bill, COVID vaccinations in Nebraska visit

Emhoff said he did not want to talk politics Tuesday, but noted in an interview that the bill has been “wildly popular.” It has registered 70% support in national polls.

While the stimulus bill is best known for those $1,400 cash payments Americans have recently received, Emhoff on Tuesday focused on public health.

The bill increased subsidies available for those who obtain their health insurance through the marketplaces of the Affordable Care Act. The White House said the plan also includes provisions specifically supporting rural hospitals with vaccination administration, telehealth services, and rural workforce programs.

Emhoff noted that Tuesday was the 11th anniversary of passage of the ACA. He encouraged Nebraskans to look into the ACA provisions of the stimulus to see if they are eligible for the increased subsidies.

“It’s worked so well,” he said. “And now with President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, it’s even better.”

In visiting with health care workers at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair, Emhoff said he was impressed by how passionate they are about their work during the pandemic.