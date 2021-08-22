Victims of abuse, sex trafficking can get free legal advice at Omaha event

Victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and sex trafficking can get free legal advice Saturday at an event sponsored by the Women's Center for Advancement.

The center is hosting Legal Advice & Lemonade from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Omaha campus of Metropolitan Community College. Due to COVID-19, this is an outdoor event, so it will be held in the parking lot south of the Institute for the Culinary Arts.