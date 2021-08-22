 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victims of abuse, sex trafficking can get free legal advice at Omaha event
0 comments
topical

Victims of abuse, sex trafficking can get free legal advice at Omaha event

Victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and sex trafficking can get free legal advice Saturday at an event sponsored by the Women's Center for Advancement.

The center is hosting Legal Advice & Lemonade from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Omaha campus of Metropolitan Community College. Due to COVID-19, this is an outdoor event, so it will be held in the parking lot south of the Institute for the Culinary Arts.

Lawyers, paralegals and advocates will be available to answer legal and other questions people may have. Issues could include child custody, protection orders and divorce.

Lemonade will be offered. 

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert