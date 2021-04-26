Victims of Sonic shooting honored at dedication ceremony in Bellevue

When John Gantner looks at the newly revamped patio at the Sonic Drive-In in Bellevue, he thinks of strong people.
Gantner, a volunteer chaplain with the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, was at the restaurant Nov. 21 after two employees were fatally shot and two others were critically injured.
Monday, he joined Sonic employees, families and community members to help dedicate a display in honor of 22-year-old Nathan Pastrana, 28-year-old Ryan Helbert, 18-year-old Zoey Lujan and 25-year-old Kenneth Gerner.
Gantner told the crowd gathered in the restaurant's outdoor dining area that he remembers watching first responders move toward danger. He remembers family members who stayed strong while loved ones endured hours of surgery. He remembers a community that poured out love and support.
"When I see this memorial, I will think of those lives lost and those whose lives were changed forever that evening," said Gantner, who also is a pastor at the Salvation Army Kroc Center. "But I will also think of strong people, strong family and strong community."
The display at the Sonic at 1307 Cornhusker Road features an open fireplace with a continual flame, seating, a plaque and a flag that memorializes Pastrana and Helbert, who were killed, and honors Lujan and Gerner, who were injured.
A shadow box, filled with items from the original memorial site across the street, was installed in a wall behind the fireplace. It holds teddy bears, a garden gnome, dried flowers and photos of Pastrana and Helbert.
The crowd applauded as Lujan approached the podium alongside her mother Faye Atalig. Lujan thanked the crowd.
Atalig said she hasn't thought about the night of the shooting. Instead, the family has been focused on Lujan's recovery.
When Lujan left Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, she asked to pass by the memorial that sits beneath a tree across the street from the restaurant. Since then, the family has been coming to the restaurant weekly, Atalig said.
Lujan is excited to come back to work. Franchise owners Bryant and Amy Morrison say she will have a job when she's ready to return.
"We would like to say thank you for the love, support, encouraging words and prayers," Atalig said.
During the dedication, three Sonic employees held hands and embraced. Later, family members and firefighters walked around the display, reading a plaque installed in front of the fireplace and peering into the shadow box.
Across the street, a memorial remains set up with prayer candles, a framed Sonic uniform and name tag as well as some seasonal decorations.
Roberto C. Silva, 23, of Omaha, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, an arson charge and several firearms charges in connection with the Nov. 21 shootings. He is next scheduled to appear in court in May.
Adriene Helbert said it feels good to have a spot where she can remember her brother Ryan. Tuesday, the family plans to celebrate what would have been Helbert's 29th birthday.
"It's a great community," she said, "and I'm happy Ryan was part of it."
Pastrana's family recently celebrated what would have been his 23rd birthday with a pizza party like he used to have as a kid. Relatives wore T-shirts with a photo of Pastrana at the ceremony.
Angela Pastrana said her son was humble and always treated people with respect. She said she is touched to see how loved her son was.
The memorial, she said, is "something to remember him by, not because of the tragedy but because of what kind of person he was."
Lujan and Gerner chatted and shared a hug after the ceremony. Gerner, who is back to work at Sonic, said he has been in touch with Lujan. They have talked over the phone and were in the same therapy program.
Gerner said he was surprised that Lujan attended the event and that she's walking again.
"It's pretty amazing," he said. "I'm just glad everyone has come together."
