Victims of Sonic shooting honored at dedication ceremony in Bellevue

Roberto C. Silva, 23, of Omaha, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, an arson charge and several firearms charges in connection with the Nov. 21 shootings. He is next scheduled to appear in court in May.

Adriene Helbert said it feels good to have a spot where she can remember her brother Ryan. Tuesday, the family plans to celebrate what would have been Helbert's 29th birthday.

"It's a great community," she said, "and I'm happy Ryan was part of it."

Pastrana's family recently celebrated what would have been his 23rd birthday with a pizza party like he used to have as a kid. Relatives wore T-shirts with a photo of Pastrana at the ceremony.

Angela Pastrana said her son was humble and always treated people with respect. She said she is touched to see how loved her son was.

The memorial, she said, is "something to remember him by, not because of the tragedy but because of what kind of person he was."

Lujan and Gerner chatted and shared a hug after the ceremony. Gerner, who is back to work at Sonic, said he has been in touch with Lujan. They have talked over the phone and were in the same therapy program.