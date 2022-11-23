Virginia woman seeks Medal of Honor for Black Navy WWII heroes, including Omaha's French

Parks, schools, American Legion posts, military facilities — including a future Navy aircraft carrier — bear the name of Doris “Dorie” Miller, while a military training pool and an Omaha post office carry Charles Jackson French’s name.

Now a Virginia woman is gathering some political muscle behind an effort to give the two World War II Navy heroes an honor she believes eluded them because of their race: the Medal of Honor.

Linda Thomas of Bowling Green, Virginia, has garnered the backing of both her state’s U.S. senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, as well as both the state and national conferences of the NAACP. All have written letters to President Joe Biden, asking him to award Miller and French the nation’s highest award for combat valor.

“If you’re enough of a hero to have an aircraft carrier named after you, then you should have the Medal of Honor,” said Thomas, who was a three-term president of Virginia’s NAACP conference.

Thomas said she has reached out to at least a dozen congressional leaders in both parties for their support, including Nebraska Republican Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Don Bacon.

Fischer and Bacon both were involved in an effort last year to gain recognition for French, who was born in Arkansas but moved to Omaha as a child to live with an older sister in the 1930s. Miller, who was from Waco, Texas, also has a tie to Nebraska: his nephew, Junior Miller, was an All-America football player for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the 1970s who went on to play in the NFL.

Both Miller and French were widely hailed for their heroism during World War II, particularly in the African American press.

Miller was a 22-year-old mess attendant aboard the battleship USS West Virginia when it was struck by multiple Japanese torpedoes at Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941.

Though he was gathering laundry at the time of the attack, Miller soon manned an anti-aircraft gun — something he had not been trained to do — and began firing at attacking Japanese planes.

He also braved oil, water, flames and enemy fire to move the ship’s mortally wounded commander, Capt. Mervyn Bennion, who refused to give up his post on the ship’s bridge.

Miller was initially awarded a commendation. African American newspapers learned of his heroism and campaigned for him to receive the Medal of Honor. Six months after Pearl Harbor he was awarded the Navy Cross, the second-highest medal.

Miller’s image was used on Navy recruiting posters, and he joined a war bond tour. He died Nov. 24, 1943, when his ship, the destroyer escort carrier USS Liscome Bay, was torpedoed and sunk in the Gilbert Islands.

He was portrayed by actor Cuba Gooding Jr. in the 2001 film “Pearl Harbor.”

A Navy frigate, in operation from 1973-95, was named in his honor. And in 2020, the Navy announced it will name its next new aircraft carrier — scheduled for commissioning in 2032 — the USS Doris Miller.

Charles Jackson French had just left the Navy in fall 1941 after a four-year hitch as a mess steward, but he re-enlisted in Omaha after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

He was assigned to the destroyer USS Gregory. The ship was sunk near Guadalcanal on Sept. 5, 1942. After the sinking, French helped gather wounded survivors from the water into a lifeboat. Then, with a rope tied to his waist, he swam for hours through shark-infested waters to tow the lifeboat to safety.

After an NBC radio broadcast by one of his rescued shipmates, French was hailed in Omaha on a visit home seven weeks later. The tale of the “human tugboat” was celebrated in newspapers, radio dramas, comics, calendars and even on a bubblegum card. A Pulitzer Prize-winning poet wrote a tribute.

But the Navy offered no medal, only a letter of commendation. French continued to serve for the rest of the war, and worked for the Navy in San Diego afterward. He died in 1956 of alcoholism and depression, according to friends and family.

His story was mostly forgotten until spring 2021, when a story detailing his wartime heroism drew widespread attention on social media. That led the Navy to name its training pool in San Diego after French. The Navy also presented his relatives with the Navy and Marine Corps Medal, the highest award for bravery outside of combat. Bacon also launched the effort to rename Benson’s post office after French.

Thomas appreciates these honors. But she believes these men have earned the nation’s highest honor, one that has been denied too often to African Americans. Only about 100 of the 3,500 Medal of Honor recipients in history are Black, and only seven of 473 from World War II. Those seven were not awarded until 1997, following a Clinton administration review of World War II-era valor by minority service members.

The NAACP resolution, approved in October, asserts that many Black veterans “performed acts of extreme valor and heroism that would merit awarding the Medal of Honor; however, they were denied consideration solely because of their race.”

“There’s no doubt that racism and Jim Crow of the era played a big role,” Thomas said.

In his Sept. 19 letter to Biden, Kaine described French as a “selfless and heroic man (who) is deserving of the Medal of Honor for his actions.” Warner’s letter, dated Oct. 24, said French’s courage “embodies the highest values of the United States Armed Forces, even in a time when he and other Black Americans serving in the military were not recognized as equal citizens.”

Fischer’s office acknowledged Thomas’ effort in a statement.

“Our military staff have been tracking this closely,” the statement said. “(They) have been in communication with the U.S. Navy about what processes are available to get Petty Officer French additional recognitions for his heroic actions.”

Thomas’ effort to win the Medal of Honor for the two heroes is unconventional, and faces an uphill battle. The Navy reviewed French’s case just last year, when it awarded him the Navy and Marine Corps Medal. Typically, new information is required to reopen an investigation.

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas, has introduced legislation to authorize the Medal of Honor for Miller three times since 2016. The last effort, in 2020, drew 56 co-sponsors, but none of the bills ever came up for a vote.

Thomas hopes to give the drive one more try.

“It’s about these two heroes,” she said. “The country did not show them love, but they loved their country.”