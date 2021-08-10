Vis Major, Boiler Room among businesses cleaning up after Omaha's flooding

The Boiler Room, near 11th and Jones Street, also is facing a major cleanup after water drenched its lower level and wine cellar. It fared substantially better than Vis Major, however — a post on its Facebook page said it should reopen next Tuesday.

Clements said she and her husband, Tom, suspect that the sewer line failed.

The city has been prompt and attentive, she said. A crew from the Public Works Department scoped the sewer line Tuesday but told the couple that it would be a couple of days before they had an answer.

No matter the cause, however, the foundation must be shored up before they can continue to occupy the building, which was built in 1913. Late Tuesday, an engineer told them that it would be wise to vacate.

An insurance adjuster has been out to assess damage. Clements said she’s called a foundation company for an estimate and plans to find someone to move the two coolers, which are making it difficult to get near enough to the wall to fully assess damage. She wouldn’t speculate how much repairs might cost.

"We don’t have flood insurance so we probably won’t get a lot of help there,” Clements said.