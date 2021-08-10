Vis Major, Boiler Room among businesses cleaning up after Omaha's flooding

At the height of Saturday night’s storm, Vis Major owner Lindsey Clements started to worry about the craft brewery’s lower level.
Heavy rain was breaching doors on the main floor of the taproom at 35th and Center Streets, and that didn’t bode well for the basement. It had taken water in the past.
“I went downstairs to assess,” she said. “It was much worse than it had ever been.”
So bad, in fact, that the building will need a new foundation and the business was forced to close.
“We informed staff this afternoon that it would be best to find some temporary work for a couple of months,” Clements said Tuesday. They originally thought they may still offer takeout but that turned out to be impossible.
On Saturday night, she said, water was pooling in the basement where it had never pooled, away from windows and other points of entry. She looked around to figure out the source until she had to flee.
“I heard a loud cracking and crashing,” she said. “I was very overwhelmed and ran upstairs.”
That noise was the collapse of the basement wall that’s adjacent to Center Street and a sewer drain.
Vis Major is one of at least two restaurants that suffered damage in the drenching storm.
The Boiler Room, near 11th and Jones Street, also is facing a major cleanup after water drenched its lower level and wine cellar. It fared substantially better than Vis Major, however — a post on its Facebook page said it should reopen next Tuesday.
Clements said she and her husband, Tom, suspect that the sewer line failed.
The city has been prompt and attentive, she said. A crew from the Public Works Department scoped the sewer line Tuesday but told the couple that it would be a couple of days before they had an answer.
No matter the cause, however, the foundation must be shored up before they can continue to occupy the building, which was built in 1913. Late Tuesday, an engineer told them that it would be wise to vacate.
An insurance adjuster has been out to assess damage. Clements said she’s called a foundation company for an estimate and plans to find someone to move the two coolers, which are making it difficult to get near enough to the wall to fully assess damage. She wouldn’t speculate how much repairs might cost.
"We don’t have flood insurance so we probably won’t get a lot of help there,” Clements said.
About 20 volunteers showed up Sunday to help them muck out the mud and sediment the floodwaters left behind. That task was made easier, Clements said, by the numerous floor drains required to brew beer.
The couple married in 2011, discovered home brewing shortly after that and “immediately started dreaming up the idea of opening a brewery.”
The location had been a mom-and-pop grocery that closed in the 1980s. It had been boarded up when the couple signed a lease and began renovations, updating the infrastructure and pouring a new basement floor in the process. Vis Major opened in 2017.
“We were able to create a unique space,” Clements said. “My favorite hashtag for it is #neighborhoodbrewery.”
She’s grateful for people who have been reaching out to see what they need, including offers of financial aid. They have financial reserves, she said, so they’re not ready for fundraisers yet.
“We have an amazing community of regulars from the area and beyond who support us,” Clements said. “We’re looking for the silver linings wherever we can.”
