Visit Omaha to give up office space, use rent savings to support local tourism
Visit Omaha, the city's convention and visitors bureau, will move out of its current office space near 16th and Dodge Streets and use the rent savings to support local tourism businesses that have been challenged by the pandemic.

The tourism group this week said that for the next year or two, it will rent weekly meeting space as it searches for a new permanent home. 

In the meantime, the group will donate portions of an estimated $250,000 in rent savings to tourism businesses as part of its "Rent for Recovery Initiative."

“By giving up our office and utilizing our partners’ available meeting space, we hope to provide support to an industry that employs nearly 18,000 local residents," Deborah Ward, Visit Omaha's interim executive director, said in a press release.

"In addition, this initiative will allow us to forge more personal relationships with our tourism partners after a year of such upheaval and change," Ward said.

During the initiative, Visit Omaha will use the Omaha Visitor Center at 306 S. 10th St. as its home base. 

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Reece covers Omaha City Hall, including the City Council and Mayor's Office, and how decisions by local leaders affect Omaha residents. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL graduate. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127​

