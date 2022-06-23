Visitors will have chance to meet sculpture artists during Gene Leahy reopening

Finishing touches were underway Thursday as the countdown to the reopening of downtown Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall reaches its final days.

Crews started installing five pieces in the park's sculpture garden, creating a trail of public art on the north end of the park along Douglas Street.

Visitors to the park will not only get a fist-hand look at the diverse pieces, but will also have a chance to meet two of the artists during Gene Leahy's reopening weekend, said Stephan Grot, executive director of Kaneko, an art gallery in the Old Market.

Artists Bruce Beasley and James Surls will discuss their work during a public panel in the sculpture garden on July 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission to the event is free, but Kaneko requests that attendees register in advance at TheKANEKO.org.

Thursday's installation of the pieces was more than a year in the making. It began with a partnership between Kaneko and the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority (MECA).

Kaneko turned to the International Sculpture Center, which helped identify 10 artists, who were then narrowed down to five.

Linda Fleming's work often includes intricate patterns resembling lace, tendrils of smoke or webs. Her sculpture, Helios, was created in 2011 and is made of powder-coated steel. It stands about 8 feet tall and 9 feet wide.

John Clement's piece, Love Exists, is made of steel pipe and stands a little more than 9 feet tall and 9 feet wide. The yellow sculpture is in line with Clement’s style of looping and swooping pieces.

Richard Hunt has more than 125 public sculptures across the United States. His piece, Planar and Tubular, was previously displayed at the Bluhm Family Terrace at the Art Institute of Chicago.

Surls' sculpture, Walking Flower Times the Power of Five, for years has remained at his workshop about 30 miles west of Aspen, Colorado. The piece was brought to Omaha in January and displayed at Kaneko.

Beasley is an American abstract expressionist sculptor who lives and works in Oakland, California. His piece, Aeolis 7, was created in 2020 and stands 13 feet tall and 5½ feet wide.

"We wanted to try to get as much diversity as we possibly could, we wanted to make sure these pieces had a reputation that was going to be internationally known, and we got it all," Grot said. "The five artists that we're working with are some the best in the world."

The five rotating pieces are in addition to a permanent installation: a 26-foot-tall sculpture created by London-based artist Yinka Shonibare.

Shonibare's sculpture sits a bit to the south of the sculpture garden and is surrounded by a reflection pool.

The newly renovated park will also feature a performance pavilion that offers 50,000 square feet of green space, water features similar to those seen in the old park flowing on the eastern end, and the park’s iconic metal and concrete slides standing near the Burlington Building.

Work on the park began in March 2019 as part of a $325 million public-private overhaul of Omaha’s three riverfront parks. Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing are in earlier stages of renovation.

The RiverFront Pavilion will be the site of a long weekend of free events, activities and concerts to commemorate the redesigned mall’s grand opening.

Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth will headline the opening celebration concert at 8 p.m. July 1.

Country music star Brett Eldredge takes over for a July 2 concert with special guest Lauren Alaina, also starting at 8 p.m.

On July 3, the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s theater department will present the musical “Fame” at 8 p.m. The next night, July 4, the Omaha Symphony will present a “Salute to Our Military” at 8 p.m., to be followed by fireworks.

