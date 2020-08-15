Volunteers give fresh coat of paint to 88-year-old woman's Omaha home

Volunteers armed with brushes and ladders descended on the home of 88-year-old Mary Miller near 48th and William Streets on Saturday morning, ready to transform the exterior of her almost century-old house.
The volunteers, employees of Tenaska, were participating in the Brush Up event, which has been painting homes for older Omahans who cannot afford it for 31 years. In 2019, the event was taken over by Project Houseworks, a local nonprofit that supplies home renovations to seniors in need.
Brush Up repainted 24 houses Saturday with more than 400 volunteers, including teams from American Express, 3M and other organizations, said Sara Sabaliauskas, Project Houseworks’ director of marketing and development.
Miller moved into the house her parents built on William Street when she was 3 years old and returned after getting married, raising eight children there. She has no intention of leaving any time soon.
“My attitude is not fit for living in one of those places where everyone is singing hymns and waiting to be carried out,” she said of assisted living homes.
Renovations provided by Project Houseworks, including a new roof and upgrades to the front steps and walkway, have helped Miller to continue to maintain her home. Project Houseworks has been helpful and responsive to her needs, she said, and she now recommends the program to other seniors.
Brush Up is free for those who qualify, Sabaliauskas said. Home improvements are vital for seniors, she said, as their home is often their only financial asset.
Kelly Souder, Tenaska’s Brush Up team leader and a member of the Project Houseworks board of directors, said her company has been a part of the event since 2002. Brush Up gives Tenaska a chance to give back to Omaha, she said, and is a rewarding experience for volunteers.
“It’s gratifying for people at the end of the day when they’re done to walk away and say, ‘Well, I did that,’ ” she said.
Miller said the volunteers were friendly to her, and she’s thankful for the work they’ve done.
“When I drive up and see that paint and everything, it makes me feel good,” she said.
