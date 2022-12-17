Volunteers place wreaths at Omaha’s Prospect Hill Cemetery to remember fallen veterans

Despite near-zero wind chills late Saturday morning, dozens gathered at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Omaha to begin a new tradition of honoring veterans laid to rest at one of Nebraska’s oldest burial grounds.

Volunteers scattered across the nearly 14-acre, 164-year-old cemetery on Saturday for the Wreaths Across America event, a national project to lay wreaths at the gravesites of veterans. This was the first year that Prospect Hill, 3202 Parker St., was included in the event.

Volunteers split into seven groups to cover the grounds and were given a list of names and a rough map of where the markers should be. Promised that it was the easiest option, Jimmy Wright, a Navy and Army veteran who had surgery on his Achilles tendon just a week ago, took the new addition at the southeast corner of the cemetery.

But being one of the oldest cemeteries in the city, the graves at Prospect Hill weren’t always easy to find — even in the new addition. Many flat markers were caked in dirt and covered in snow as volunteers got on their hands and knees to uncover the names. Before laying the wreath, they read the name of the veteran out loud as a way to honor their memory.

Wright was accompanied by Sanchia, his German shepherd service dog, who played with a stick as she ran through the cemetery and occasionally helped uncover a snowy grave by digging when instructed. Deb Cappiello, the wife of a veteran and a frequent volunteer at Prospect Hill, joined the team, too.

“This cemetery is a big part of Omaha’s history,” Cappiello said. “And it’s so old that a lot of families of these veterans are gone or have moved away. It’s just the respectful thing to do to honor them.”

Ceremonies took place at cemeteries around the Omaha metro area on Saturday, the largest being at Omaha National Cemetery with about 1,000 volunteers and 3,200 wreaths. The Old Fort Crook Post Cemetery at Offutt Air Force Base and the Bohemian Cemetery in South Omaha were also included.

To Wright, though, doing this work at an older and smaller cemetery like Prospect Hill makes it all the more meaningful.

“Doing the work of finding these graves now will make it easier in the future,” he said. “And I’ll definitely be back next year.”

Wreaths Across America began in 1992 when 5,000 wreaths were donated to decorate headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. This year, the organization expects volunteers to lay more than 2.65 million wreaths at 3,400 cemeteries across all 50 states. People can pay $15 to “sponsor” a wreath at a particular cemetery.

Though the goal at Prospect Hill was to have people sponsor 340 wreaths to cover all veterans buried there, organizers were “late to the game” in fundraising, according to board of trustees member Shannon Justice.

“We campaigned for wreath sponsorships for 11 days,” she said. “Receiving 130 sponsorships in that amount of time shows us how beloved the cemetery is to the community of Omaha.”