Volunteers plant 175 trees along the North Omaha Trail

North Omaha is now home to 175 new trees.

Community members planted the trees Saturday along the newly opened North Omaha Trail, which currently consists of a 2-mile path from 30th and Ames Streets to 24th and Lake Streets.

Future phases call for the trail to extend to Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha Campus and to the downtown riverfront, and add additional public art, said Manuel Cook, urban development manager at Spark and Fabric Lab, which hosted Saturday's event.

Spark is a nonprofit that, according to its website, aims to transform disinvested neighborhoods into thriving communities. One of the ways it does that is through the Fabric Lab, an urban design and community hub space. Spark has played a leading role in the North Omaha Trail project.

Over 200 people registered for the tree planting, Cook said, which was organized in partnership with Keep Omaha Beautiful as part of their Trees for Omaha program.

Adding trees to the trail is meant to provide both environmental benefits and beautification, Cook said.

“The trees, they'll be around for generations, continuing to create environmental health and healing in the community," he said.

GirlTrek Omaha held a community walk on the new trail Saturday morning, followed by a brunch at the Fabric Lab’s space at 24th and Ohio Streets. Other happenings in the historic North 24th Street district on Saturday included a series of tours through North Omaha Legacy Tours and the reopening of Styles and Evolution.

Cook said that people were excited to get out on the new trail Saturday morning, and that the project is far from over.

“There’s so much more to come,” he said.

The trail project is an unprecedented investment in the North Omaha community and, as it expands, will help connect different parts of the community, Angela Smith, Spark's strategic initiatives director, told volunteers at the event.

“Connectivity is vital to a vibrant community, and that's what we're here for," she said.

Those participating in the tree planting were stationed at different portions of the trail and each group planted multiple trees. Before the groups got to work, volunteers with Keep Omaha Beautiful demonstrated how to plant the trees.

Andrew McCurdy was one of Saturday’s volunteers. He said he uses Omaha's trail system three to five times a week, and is looking forward to being able to use the North Omaha Trail.

“With this new section opening, I definitely wanted to be part of making it a little better and more accessible,” he said.

Shayla Johnson planted trees Saturday along with her sister Lyndsay Johnson, her niece Elliana and her nephew Evander. Johnson said she participated in a tree-planting event a few years ago in the Florence neighborhood and thought it would be fun to do it again with family.

“I thought it would be something they might enjoy,” she said. “And we need more trees.”