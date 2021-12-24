Volunteers serve Christmas Eve brunch at Omaha's Open Door Mission

Quinn DeLuca scrawled down a breakfast order on her clipboard.

She handled it with the finesse of a true waitress.

The 6-year-old — along with Mom, Dad and her two siblings — volunteered to help serve brunch at the Open Door Mission on Christmas Eve.

The Papillion family was among many volunteers on hand over the holiday weekend to serve brunches and banquet dinners, as well as sort presents for guests.

Holiday meals have become something of a tradition at the shelter, said Steve Frazee, chief program officer. Similar meals are served on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

"For some people, this is a sense of normalcy. For others, it's a celebration and something they've never had before," Frazee said.

Brunch made this Christmas Eve one of the best in Michael Charache's recent memory. Charache is in the shelter's recovery program.

"It's cool how people are able to come out from the community and show they care about people they don't even know," he said.

For many volunteers, it's a way to build holiday traditions centered around giving back.