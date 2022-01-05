Vote on lease agreements for new downtown Omaha library pushed to Jan. 20

The Omaha Library Board of Trustees will decide Jan. 20 whether to approve lease agreements for the planned move of the downtown library.
Last month, the board considered holding a special meeting for the vote that would have taken place in the downtown W. Dale Clark Library on Thursday.
The decision to push back the vote was made to ensure the board's nine members "have a chance to review all the information needed before making a decision," said Mike Kennedy, board president.
That includes reviewing the details of two lease agreements and nailing down logistics of the move, including the transfer of the library's extensive archive collection.
"We're excited about the potential project," Kennedy said. "We're just crossing our t's and dotting our i's and working with the city to make sure we have all details before voting."
The vote is planned for 5 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the W. Dale Clark Library.
Approval of the lease agreements would bring the city one step closer to the relocation of its largest library.
The W. Dale Clark Library has for 45 years sat just south of Dodge Street and west of the Gene Leahy Mall. The building’s days are numbered, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced in November.
Under a proposed plan, the library’s public services will move to 1401 Jones St., where the city will lease a building for $465,000 per year on a 10-year lease. After five years, the city will have the option to opt out of the lease or purchase the building.
The structure is a few blocks south of the library’s current location and will need to be renovated, which is expected to cost $3 million — an expense split by the city and the building’s current owner, White Lotus Group.
Administrative offices and distribution will move to a vacant Shopko store at 84th and Frederick Streets. The city will pay $500,000 to remodel that space and $405,000 per year to lease it under a 10-year lease.
Some community members have questioned the timing of the plan. Others have raised concerns about the proposed move, including accessibility issues with the Jones Street location and financial questions that have yet to be answered.
Demolition of the W. Dale Clark building would open up a prime location for redevelopment, which Stothert hopes will coincide with the reopening of the Gene Leahy Mall.
If approved by the library board and then the Omaha City Council, the Jones Street location is expected to open in the fall.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067