Vote on lease agreements for new downtown Omaha library pushed to Jan. 20

Under a proposed plan, the library’s public services will move to 1401 Jones St., where the city will lease a building for $465,000 per year on a 10-year lease. After five years, the city will have the option to opt out of the lease or purchase the building.

The structure is a few blocks south of the library’s current location and will need to be renovated, which is expected to cost $3 million — an expense split by the city and the building’s current owner, White Lotus Group.

Administrative offices and distribution will move to a vacant Shopko store at 84th and Frederick Streets. The city will pay $500,000 to remodel that space and $405,000 per year to lease it under a 10-year lease.

Some community members have questioned the timing of the plan. Others have raised concerns about the proposed move, including accessibility issues with the Jones Street location and financial questions that have yet to be answered.

Demolition of the W. Dale Clark building would open up a prime location for redevelopment, which Stothert hopes will coincide with the reopening of the Gene Leahy Mall.