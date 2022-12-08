Vote to advance Omaha riverfront condo project is postponed

Plans for a riverfront condo building are being put on a temporary pause until developers can meet again with neighbors.

A five-story condo building, dubbed Riverplace, is proposed for a riverfront property near Omaha's Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge that has long sat vacant.

The building would feature 17 upscale condos ranging from about 1,500 to 2,200 square feet. Milestone Development, which is behind the project, expects that the building could open in late 2024.

Alex Jensen, with Milestone Development, asked members of the Omaha Planning Board to postpone a vote on the project until the board's January meeting.

Jensen said developers presented plans for the project to neighbors in late November. Since that meeting, he said, some concerns were raised about changes that could impact surrounding buildings.

An amendment to an existing mixed-use development agreement was slated to go before the Planning Board along with a request for tax-increment financing for the project.

Pushing a vote to the board's next meeting, he said, would give developers time to have another neighborhood meeting and address some of the concerns.

The board voted unanimously to move items tied to the condo project to a future board agenda.

The lot at 520 Riverfront Plaza poses some challenges. The ground is compromised due to contamination from the former lead-refining plant Asarco.

Developers are requesting about $2 million in tax-increment financing for the nearly $12 million project.