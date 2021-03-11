Vote to pick best Omaha metro area hotels, restaurants, attractions and retail

The public is invited to vote for the best tourism businesses in Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie Counties.

The Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards will honor attractions, restaurants, retail shops and hotels that stand out in the minds of locals and out-of-town visitors. The awards are presented by Visit Omaha, Sarpy County Tourism and the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Online voting is open through March 26 at OMATourismAwards.com. Voters will choose from the five most-nominated businesses in categories for the best hotel, restaurant, attraction and retail shop.

Winners of each category will be recognized during National Travel and Tourism Week, which runs May 2-8.

Top Nebraska tourist attractions

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.