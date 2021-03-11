Vote to pick best Omaha metro area hotels, restaurants, attractions and retail

The public is invited to vote for the best tourism businesses in Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie Counties.
The Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards will honor attractions, restaurants, retail shops and hotels that stand out in the minds of locals and out-of-town visitors. The awards are presented by Visit Omaha, Sarpy County Tourism and the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Online voting is open through March 26 at
OMATourismAwards.com. Voters will choose from the five most-nominated businesses in categories for the best hotel, restaurant, attraction and retail shop.
Winners of each category will be recognized during National Travel and Tourism Week, which runs May 2-8.
Top Nebraska tourist attractions
1. Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala
The two adjoining State Recreation Areas in western Nebraska are a big draw for out-of-staters. In 2018, they attracted 1,948,321 visitors, 86% of whom were from outside of Nebraska.
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
2. Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
The Omaha zoo, often ranked among the best in the world, had 1,694,954 visitors in 2018.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
3. Ponca State Park
Ponca State Park attracted 906,305 visitors in 2018.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERAL
4. Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area
Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area had 858,800 visitors in 2018, 92% of whom were from Nebraska. It's less than an hour's drive from downtown Omaha.
ERIC FOWLER, NEBRASKALAND MAGAZINE
5. Eugene T. Mahoney State Park
Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, about halfway between Omaha and Lincoln, attracted 827,372 visitors in 2018.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
6. Fort Robinson State Park
Fort Robinson State Park, in the far northwest corner of Nebraska, recorded 577,724 visitors in 2018.
JAMES DENNEY/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
7. Platte River State Park
Platte River State Park, which, believe it or not, is along the Platte River, had 532,451 visitors in 2018.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
8. Harlan County Lake
Harlan County Lake brought in 397,101 visitors in 2018.
JOE DEJKA, THE WORLD-HERALD
9. Pawnee State Recreation Area
Pawnee State Recreation Area had 351,434 visitors in 2018.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
10. Omaha Children's Museum
The Omaha Children's Museum attracted 324,821 visitors in 2018. Almost half of them came during the summer.
OMAHA CHILDREN’S MUSEUM
11. Calamus Reservoir State Recreation Area
This spot in central Nebraska had 308,650 visitors in 2018.
RICK NEIBEL, NEBRASKA TOURISM
12. Louisville State Recreation Area
Louisville State Recreation Area brought in 307,141 visitors in 2018.
13. Wagon Train State Recreation Area
Wagon Train State Recreation Area, in Lancaster County, had 299,086 visitors in 2018.
NEBRASKALAND MAGAZINE, NEBRASKA GAME AND PARKS COMMISSION
14. Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area
Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area, along the Missouri River reservoir named for the famed explorers, attracted 287,623 visitors in 2018.
NEBRASKA TOURISM
15. Indian Cave State Park
Indian Cave State Park, where you can find ancient Native American carvings, had 261,100 visitors in 2018.
JENNY NGUYEN/NEBRASKALAND MAGAZINE
16. Lauritzen Gardens and Kenefick Park
Omaha's botanical center attracted 236,220 visitors in 2018.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
17. Lake Maloney State Recreation Area
This spot near North Platte had 224,510 visitors in 2018.
THE NORTH PLATTE TELEGRAPH
