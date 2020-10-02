VP Mike Pence: Iowa voters must decide 'Joe Biden will never be president'

Dr. Glenn Hurst, chair of the Iowa Democrats’ rural caucus, criticized the Trump-Pence approach to fighting COVID-19, calling it one of the worst in the developed world. Nationally, nearly 208,000 people have died.

Hurst, protesting across the street from the Pence event, said people should not accept a president who deflected when asked during Tuesday’s debate to denounce white supremacy.

Pence, in his speech Thursday, described the president’s debate performance in glowing terms, saying that he took the fight to Biden and that he wouldn’t expect anything less from Trump.

The vice president told the crowd he was preparing for his Oct. 7 debate with Harris in Salt Lake City.

Rally attendee Christopher Pfanstiel, 50, said Pence “does a great job of balancing out Donald Trump.” He rode a bus from the CHI Health Center and back in his Republican-red suit.

“They make a great ticket together,” he said.

Omaha resident Robert Urban, 78, said he lived in Eastern Europe for 20 months during the Cold War and said he fears what he called “vestiges of socialism on the horizon.”