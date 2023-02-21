The body of a Wahoo man was found amid the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash in Saunders County Tuesday morning.

The crash is believed to have occurred at 10:33 p.m. Monday, when a Chevy 1500 pickup truck that was northbound on Nebraska Highway 109 left the road near the east edge of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska. The truck went into the left ditch, then became airborne over County Road X, striking a tree on private property, before flipping and coming to a rest several hundred feet north of County Road X, the Saunders County Sheriff's Office reported.

Saunders deputies were called to the scene at 11:47 a.m. Tuesday when the wreckage was discovered and found the body of Jedd Lofgren, 36, of Wahoo. Lofgren, who the Sheriff's Office says was the sole occupant and driver, was ejected from the truck.

Cedar Bluffs Fire and Rescue assisted deputies at the crash scene.

Cedar Bluffs is about 50 miles west of Omaha.

