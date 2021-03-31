Walk for Justice to take place outside Douglas County Courthouse

Catholics and others will gather Friday for the 42nd annual Walk for Justice.

Because of the pandemic, it will take place at one location, outside the Douglas County Courthouse near 18th and Farnam Streets. Social distancing will be observed.

Participants usually walk through downtown Omaha from St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church to the Douglas County Correctional Center and end at the courthouse.

Last year’s event was virtual only. This year’s again will be available online on the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Facebook and YouTube pages.

Up to 300 people joined in before the pandemic, said organizer Cathy Jenkins Walsh. She expects at least 100 this year.

Sponsors include Sacred Heart, St. Leo, St. Pius X and St. Benedict the Moor Churches, Catholic Charities, Omaha Catholic high schools and several other organizations.

The walk begins at 1 p.m. and ends at about 2:30.

Our best Omaha staff photos of March 2021

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.