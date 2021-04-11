Walk-ins get a shot at vaccination thanks to surplus at Omaha North clinic

Some lucky folks found themselves unexpectedly vaccinated Sunday.

A Douglas County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination clinic at North High School opened to walk-in patients Sunday morning after officials realized that they had more vaccine than appointments scheduled.

Phil Rooney, a spokesman for the Health Department, began notifying news outlets about 10:30 a.m. that walk-in patients would be welcome up to 2 p.m. He emailed newspapers, TV stations and radio stations to spread the word.

"We just didn't have as many people make appointments that we had hoped for," Rooney said. "We had a lot of of the (Moderna) vaccine, and we wanted to make as many vaccinations as possible."

Chris Bachelder II, 31, rushed over to the school near 44th Street and Ames Avenue to take advantage of the offer. His girlfriend, Emily Krier, came along for moral support.

"I was stoked when I heard about it," Bachelder said. "I've been on a waiting list for about three weeks. It's important to get vaccinated."

Krier, a nurse, received her vaccinations in January. Even with Bachelder needing to fill out forms, the whole process took less than 30 minutes, she said.