The more unique the business he’s selling, the more auctioneer Tom Millie enjoys it.

His company, the Auction Mill, found an owner for a local water park, which was moved to Florida. He’s also done convention centers, grocery stores, hotels and movie theaters.

The River City Star riverboat, which is docked on the Missouri River between downtown and Eppley Airfield, is a first for the Auction Mill. It’s a 145-passenger, 1986 Skipperliner (1940s replica) paddlewheel riverboat.

“It’s in the top five of the most unusual and coolest things we’ve ever sold,” Millie said.

He’s also auctioning items from the Dam Grill & Bar at Miller Landing, 151 Freedom Park Road, where the River City Star docks. The City of Omaha is not extending its lease.

Millie is handling the bar and riverboat auctions for the Cutchall Management Company, which has owned both since 2019.

Cutchall has held tours, reunions, weddings and corporate events on the boat and the landing the past three years.

The riverboat is valued and was recently listed for $375,000. The starting bid and disclosed minimum reserve to purchase starts at $135,000. Bidding opened March 31 and Millie said he has seen some interest. To reach Millie, email info@theauctionmill.com.

Although he’s new to riverboats, Millie is confident it will find an owner. It’s in good shape.

“Things we sell go all over the world,” he said. “Who knows who is going to buy it? We’ll find somebody.”

More than 1,000 items from the bar property are being auctioned, including memorabilia, restaurant equipment, coolers and a 10-person golf cart. The online bidding closes Sunday at 5 p.m. Go to theauctionmill.com.

Being forced to close was a big disappointment, said Dan Kavan, president of Cutchall. His company runs several local restaurants such as JAMS An American Grill and Oklahoma Joe’s Barbeque.

“When we took it over, it was already a cool concept,” Kavan said. “It needed some updating and improvement. We doubled the seating. We added another bar. We had our most successful year the last year. We’re definitely sad to not have the opportunity to continue.”

Matt Kalcevich, director for parks, recreation and public property for the City of Omaha, said the lease wasn’t extended because the bar wasn’t in compliance with regulations governing a city property and the business also didn’t meet the intended use of the land, which was donated to the city by the Miller family.

“We just couldn’t let it be out of compliance,” Kalcevich said. “We were at a point of separation with the end of the lease.”

The city tried to help Cutchall find another site for its business, but the timeline to open would have been at least two years, Kavan said.

Kalcevich said the city has some ideas for how the property might be used by the city.

It could be rented out like one of the 10 pavilions across Omaha’s park system, it could be used for staff or it could replace the welcome center at Freedom Park that was flooded in 2011.

The property should become available by the end of April if Cutchall can have everything moved out by then.

“We have some really practical positive potential use of that facility,” Kalcevich said. “We’ll get to our vision on the backside of them doing everything comfortably on their exit.”