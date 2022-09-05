Warm, dry conditions expected to repeat throughout week in Omaha

Summer reruns are not limited to TV viewing in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Our weather is also on repeat.

“Frankly, it’s kind of boring,” Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, said Sunday. “It’s going to be dry and warm again this week.”

A high-pressure system sitting over the region will produce high temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s with no chances for rain on the horizon, he said. Temperatures are expected to punch through to the low 90s on Thursday.

“We’re going to see more sun than clouds all week long,” Nicolaisen said. “We should be close to 90 on Wednesday and then see at least 90 on Thursday and Friday. Maybe even some mid-90s.”

Omaha’s average temperature for this time of year is 83 degrees. Nicolaisen said the hotter days are not uncommon because Omaha typically doesn’t see the last 90-degree day until Sept. 16.

“(This forecast) is not what we want because we need some moisture,” he said. “These warm and dry conditions are making for some quiet days around here.”

Omaha’s precipitation for the year is 5½ inches below normal. On average, Nicolaisen said, the area receives about 0.10 inches of rain per day during this time of year.

Winds are expected to “kick up” on Friday as a small cool front moves in from the northwest, he said. A high of 83 is predicted for Saturday with 85 expected in Lincoln.

“Temperatures in the mid-80s are still above normal,” Nicolaisen said. “You can say it will be really pleasant, unless you’re worrying about your grass or crops.”

Overnight temperatures have had a slight fall feeling to them, with lows ranging from the low 60s to low 50s across the region. Omaha’s low of 53 on Sunday at Eppley Airfield was the lowest temperature in the city since June 20, when it was 51, Nicolaisen said.