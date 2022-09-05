Warm, dry conditions expected to repeat throughout week in Omaha

Summer reruns are not limited to TV viewing in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Our weather is also on repeat.
“Frankly, it’s kind of boring,” Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, said Sunday. “It’s going to be dry and warm again this week.”
A high-pressure system sitting over the region will produce high temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s with no chances for rain on the horizon, he said. Temperatures are expected to punch through to the low 90s on Thursday.
“We’re going to see more sun than clouds all week long,” Nicolaisen said. “We should be close to 90 on Wednesday and then see at least 90 on Thursday and Friday. Maybe even some mid-90s.”
Omaha’s average temperature for this time of year is 83 degrees. Nicolaisen said the hotter days are not uncommon because Omaha typically doesn’t see the last 90-degree day until Sept. 16.
Mick Bressler, a wildlife biologist from the southern coast of Oregon, records bird sightings and migration from atop the hawk watch tower at Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek on Friday.
JOE SHEARER, COUNCIL BLUFFS DAILY NONPAREIL
“(This forecast) is not what we want because we need some moisture,” he said. “These warm and dry conditions are making for some quiet days around here.”
Omaha’s precipitation for the year is 5½ inches below normal. On average, Nicolaisen said, the area receives about 0.10 inches of rain per day during this time of year.
Winds are expected to “kick up” on Friday as a small cool front moves in from the northwest, he said. A high of 83 is predicted for Saturday with 85 expected in Lincoln.
A striped lizard rests on top of a log along a trail at Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek on Friday.
JOE SHEARER, COUNCIL BLUFFS DAILY NONPAREIL
“Temperatures in the mid-80s are still above normal,” Nicolaisen said. “You can say it will be really pleasant, unless you’re worrying about your grass or crops.”
Overnight temperatures have had a slight fall feeling to them, with lows ranging from the low 60s to low 50s across the region. Omaha’s low of 53 on Sunday at Eppley Airfield was the lowest temperature in the city since June 20, when it was 51, Nicolaisen said.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2022
Omaha police investigate a homicide at 5209 Curtis Ave. on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic (31) hooks onto Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) passes the ball in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brendan Franke (92) watches ass he misses a field goal attempt late in the second quarter of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) warms up ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cherie and Steve Schemm, now living in Goes Netherlands, hand out with other Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West’s Isaiah McMorris celebrates after scoring a touchdown during their game against Omaha North at Omaha Northwest High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West’s Gio Contreras tries to escape a tackle during their game against Omaha North at Omaha Northwest High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost, the Nebraska head football coach, leads some players onto the stage as thousands attend a Husker pep rally ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Merrion Square Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands attend a Husker pep rally ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Merrion Square Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Isaiah Weber celebrates after recovering a fumble during their game against Burke at Burke High School on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Burke Bulldog is deflated during their game against Gretna at Burke High School on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Harrison Weber tries to tackle Burke’s Rodney Whaley during their game at Burke High School on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Isaiah Weber (left) gets tripped up by Burke’s Za’Kye Parrott during their game at Burke High School on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna players run toward Megan Marshall after she bunted in the winning run in extra innings during their game against Marian at Gretna High School on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Alexis Jensen gets ready to bat in the eighth inning during their game against Marian at Gretna High School on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Alexis Jensen celebrates after getting out of the top of the eighth inning during their game against Marian at Gretna High School on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jonathan Santana, a visitor experience ambassador, pours a pint during a tour at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A pint at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players walk to the edge of the field following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost, Huskers head coach, and Nebraska players, from left, Brant Banks (74), Hunter Anthony (77) and Teddy Prochazka (65) arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Vicky Perlmeter high-fives Daryl Kucera at MS Forward gym in Omaha on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteer Kyle Hall (left) holds punching pads for LeAnne Denney (right) as Daryl Kucera cheers her on at MS Forward gym in Omaha on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Patti Hasty (from left), Patricia Kucera (Daryl’s wife), Daryl Kucera, Ann Sorys, and LeAnne Denney laugh while at MS Forward gym in Omaha on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West head coach Mike Huffman talks to Isaiah McMorris (3) after he got a penalty following a touchdown in the Bellevue West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep high school football game at Omaha Burke High School on Friday. Bellevue West won the game 28-21.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Dean Donaldson (15) watches his team line up in the Bellevue West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep high school football game at Omaha Burke High School on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets behind the North Platte football team as they warm-up before the start of the third quarter against Papillion-La Vista South at Papillion-La Vista South on Friday, August 19, 2022.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Emmanuel Sekamana walks through his garden near North 40th and Parker Streets on Monday, July 25, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Emmanuel Sekamana uses a machete to harvest corn in his garden near North 40th and Parker Streets on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
City Sprouts Program and Distribution Coordinator Laura Simpson (from left), Justine Niyonzima, Jackson Baez-Leonard, and Ahok Apayo take a break from harvesting Swiss chard and kale in the City Sprouts community urban farm as part of an internship program on Friday, August 5, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Suzana Nizigiyimana (left) and her daughters Suzana Ntirampeba (from left), Justine Niyonzima, and Marie Rose Byukusenge peel beans on their porch on Monday, August 8, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Suzana Ntirampeba (left) and Justine Niyonzima, peel beans on their porch on Monday, August 8, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Two purple martins look for space on a tree branch Wednesday as thousands of the birds land near 42nd and Farnam Streets.
CHRIS MACHIAN photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
A bird’s flight is illuminated by the moon. The peak of the purple martin migration in this area is usually in late August.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands of purple martins and other birds fill the air near 42nd and Farnam Streets. Purple martins are returning to midtown Omaha in big numbers for the first time in several years.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks to journalists at the Omaha FBI office on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Wray addressed threats made to law enforcement after agents raided Mar-a-Lago residence.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A brand-new variety of bio-engineered pink pineapple, called the Pinkglow" by Del Monte is causing a splash at stores and produce stands.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers roll Sarma in the Saints Peter and Paul's gym on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Joann Pechacek stacks cabbage leaves after they have been deveined in the Saints Peter and Paul's gym on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mary Mangiamelli moves a trays of meatballs she scooped to make Sarma in the Saints Peter and Paul's gym on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers devein cabbage while preparing to make Sarma in the Saints Peter and Paul's gym on Wednesday. Sarma is a Croatian cabbage roll that the parish, located at 36th and X Streets, will sell at its 105th annual festival on Sunday, August 7th. They started with about 250 pounds of cabbage and 150 pounds of meat and hope to make about 900 Sarma.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers (8) passes the ball to Nebraska's Omar Manning (5) in a Husker football pre-season practice in Lincoln on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann (16) in a Husker football pre-season practice in Lincoln on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis (32) in a Husker football pre-season practice in Lincoln on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Addison Rist, 14, of Gretna, pours water on the ground to prevent dust and help the animals beat the heat at the Sarpy County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
ANNA REED, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Denise Lewis, director of programs at Fontenelle Forest, presents Orion, a live owl from the forest’s raptor refuge, intended to represent Forest Station Elementary School’s mascot, the Owls. The presentation of Orion took place during an open house Tuesday at the new OPS school in Bellevue.
LILY SMITH photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
