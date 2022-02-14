Warm, dry conditions forecast to continue in Omaha area

Warm and dry conditions remain in the forecast this week for the Omaha area as prospects for precipitation via a winter storm continue to go south.
“Right now, it looks like we’ll probably miss out on that (storm),” meteorologist Brett Albright of the National Weather Service in Valley said Sunday. “Overall, the system is trending south. We had about a 30% chance of some snow or precipitation, and that’s down to not very likely.”
High temperatures in Omaha are expected to be back up into the low to mid-40s on Monday, Albright said, before leaping into the upper 50s on Tuesday. That could mean the return of fire danger, although the relative humidity is expected to be high enough that red flag warnings are not anticipated.
A red flag warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger. Red flag warnings were issued last week through much of Nebraska, which continues to be plagued by drought.
Omaha has had only three days this winter with at least an inch of snow, and all three were in the first two weeks of January, according to the National Weather Service. Those three days generated 7 inches of snow, accounting for all but 0.8 of an inch of snow the city has received this winter.
A cold front is expected to drop into the area by Wednesday morning.
“Wednesday, we’ll see another push of cold air that will hang around about 48 hours,” Albright said. “(High) temperatures should be in the low 30s (both days).”
Thursday morning will be chilly, with lows forecast in the teens.
Another warmup is forecast for Friday through Sunday, Albright said. Highs on Friday are expected to be in the low 50s and then continue to rise with a high of 60 possible on Sunday.
“Starting Friday and through the weekend, we’ve got a pretty solid warmup on the way,” Albright said. “There is a potential for 60 degrees and above on Sunday.”
