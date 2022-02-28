Warm, dry week ahead for Omaha area is expected to raise chances for fire danger

Warm air moving eastward will bring unseasonably mild, dry conditions to eastern Nebraska this week.
“This warming trend will produce high temperatures into the 60s (Monday) and the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. “We will, though, also see a very high chance for fire danger due to those conditions.”
Highs are forecast to be 20 to 25 degrees above normal, but Omaha is not expected to break records, she said. The record highs for March 1-2 are 79 and 76 degrees, respectively.
“The winds are not forecast to be strong enough for a red flag fire warning,” Kern said. “Still, people burning anything should be very careful because grass fires will start very easily.”
Criteria for a red flag warning include three consecutive hours when relative humidity is less than 20% and winds are greater than 17 mph with frequent gusts over 28 mph. Wind gusts in Omaha are expected to reach between 15 and 20 mph for the first three days of the week.
About 90% of the state is in drought. The remainder, except for a sliver of far southeast Nebraska, is abnormally dry, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Omaha has received less than half its typical amount of precipitation since Jan. 1, Kern said. There has been 0.74 inches of precipitation in Omaha compared to an average of 1.62 inches.
Unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue into the weekend. Winds from the east, however, will moderate that warmth, with a high of 52 predicted for Thursday.
“We’ll still be in the 50s on Thursday and then go up into the 60s on Friday,” Kern said. The weather is expected to stay warmer on Saturday, but then cool down, with highs dropping into the 40s next Sunday.
Chances for precipitation this week are practically nil, she said. Some weather models have hinted at chances for rain or snow starting Saturday.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2022
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood kicks off the 400 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North head coach Chris Jenson cheers on his swimmer, Mattt Uehling, middle, during the 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA boys state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nate Germonprez, a junior, poses for a portrait at Omaha Westside pool on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas Head Coach Roy Emory watches Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt, left, and David City Aquinas's Christopher Nickolite, wrestle during a Class C 152-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk's Lesly Rodriguez is introduced before her match with Amherst's Reagen Gallaway 138 -pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Yohaly Quinones reacts to winning the during the 152-pound finals match over McCook's Makayla Pate at state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fillmore Central's Alexander Schademann celebrates his victory over Raymond Central's Logan Bryce during a Class C 132-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Central City's Drew Garfield jumps into the arm of coach and father Darin Garfield after defeating Valentine's William Sprenger during a Class C 113-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Central City's Cole Kunz wrestles Gibbon's Jose Escandon during their Class C 120 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Noah Blair celebrates with his coach after winning his Class A 182 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Angelean Rose celebrates with her coach after winning her 145 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Lakeview's Owen Bargen celebrates after defeating Wayne's Ashton Munsell in their 138 pound consolation match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Amherst's Taleah Thomas (left) wrestles Platteview's Kaitlyn Jeffrey during their 120 pound match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Gibbon's Jose Escandon wrestles Central City's Cole Kunz during their Class C 120 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Christian Nash has cuts on his lips after winning his first match in the 220-pound weight class on the first day of the NSAA state wrestling championship in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crofton/Bloomfield's Hudson Barger, left, and Syracuse's Jace Goebel wrestle during the Class C 120 pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
Volunteers serve a meal for people experiencing homelessness as a van from the Open Door Mission drops off people outside the W. Dale Clark Library in downtown Omaha earlier this month. The group serves a meal every Wednesday outside the library, which is scheduled to be relocated to make way for Mutual of Omaha's new headquarters.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sonny, one of two Elephant calves born in January at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium made his public debut on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Kiki caresses her calf, Eugenia, at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ellis McClintick poses for a portrait next to a photo of him from World War II on Monday. McClintick will turn 100 soon.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Diana Cervantes embodies the spirit of these pioneering girls wrestlers. “When we set our mind to it, we’re going to get that job done.”
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey McGowens attempts a steal against Minnesota's Payton Willis at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
West Point-Beemer 120-pound wrestler Diana Cervantes grew up around the sport, wrestling with her sister on the edge of the mat while her older brother competed. Now, the future Marine wants to help bring her school a state team championship. "We don't have a single banner of any sport," she said. "We're fighting for that."
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Janna Ramos, a Bennington junior, warms up in a hallway before a match in the Weeping Water girls only wrestling invite at Weeping Water High School on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnson County Central 103-pounder Jocelyn Prado, left, has the advantage over Schuyler sophomore Yessica Garcia at last month's Weeping Water invitational. Prado later qualified for next weekend's state meet.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Upendra Chalise didn’t need gloves while skating at the University of Nebraska Medical Center ice rink on Monday, when temperatures reached into the 50s. Several more days of warm weather are forecast.
CHRIS MACHIAN photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lat Mayen (right) blocks Northwestern's Elyjah Williams during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (right) battles Northwestern's Boo Buie for the ball during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (right) battles Northwestern's Elijah Williams for the ball during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (second from left) and Bella Cravens (right) battle Rutgers' Osh Brown (left) and Jailyn Mason for the ball during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Allison Weidner (left) battles Rutgers' Sayawni Lassiter for the ball during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (center) tries to get past Rutgers' defense during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Dave Brezack takes loaves of challah bread out of the oven at the Bagel Bin on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Dave Brezack braids a loaf of challah bread he is making at the Bagel Bin on Friday. The restaurant's challah will have a role in the Broadway tour of “Fiddler on the Roof" in Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Matthew Shrader with some glass pieces he created for Lauritzen Garden's latest exhibit, "Wonders Under Glass."
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rich Ryan walks toward a piece called "3-D Anatomy of a Flower" at Lauritzen Garden.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Stephanie Meadows wears a necklace with the birthstones of all her children, including her daughter Isabella Santiago on Wednesday. Meadows received the necklace as a Christmas gift. Isabella was killed in a shooting Dec. 22.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Spencer Shireman, Mike Homa and Cooper Wilson pose for a portrait in a warehouse at Commerce Park, which is owned by R&R Realty Group. R&R is nearing completion of a fourth warehouse at Commerce Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.