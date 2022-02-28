Warm, dry week ahead for Omaha area is expected to raise chances for fire danger

Warm air moving eastward will bring unseasonably mild, dry conditions to eastern Nebraska this week.

“This warming trend will produce high temperatures into the 60s (Monday) and the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. “We will, though, also see a very high chance for fire danger due to those conditions.”

Highs are forecast to be 20 to 25 degrees above normal, but Omaha is not expected to break records, she said. The record highs for March 1-2 are 79 and 76 degrees, respectively.

“The winds are not forecast to be strong enough for a red flag fire warning,” Kern said. “Still, people burning anything should be very careful because grass fires will start very easily.”

Criteria for a red flag warning include three consecutive hours when relative humidity is less than 20% and winds are greater than 17 mph with frequent gusts over 28 mph. Wind gusts in Omaha are expected to reach between 15 and 20 mph for the first three days of the week.

About 90% of the state is in drought. The remainder, except for a sliver of far southeast Nebraska, is abnormally dry, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Omaha has received less than half its typical amount of precipitation since Jan. 1, Kern said. There has been 0.74 inches of precipitation in Omaha compared to an average of 1.62 inches.

Unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue into the weekend. Winds from the east, however, will moderate that warmth, with a high of 52 predicted for Thursday.

“We’ll still be in the 50s on Thursday and then go up into the 60s on Friday,” Kern said. The weather is expected to stay warmer on Saturday, but then cool down, with highs dropping into the 40s next Sunday.

Chances for precipitation this week are practically nil, she said. Some weather models have hinted at chances for rain or snow starting Saturday.

