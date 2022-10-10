Warm start to week expected for Omaha, eastern Nebraska

Beautiful fall conditions this week in Omaha and eastern Nebraska will give way to chances for strong storms Tuesday night into Wednesday.

“Monday really is going to be a nice day with temperatures in the upper 70s and quite a bit of sunshine,” Corey Mead, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “Beginning Tuesday night, we have about a 50% chance for showers in Omaha and about a 65% chance (for rain) in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.”

Any rain that falls is not expected to be significant. Mead said Omaha can expect a quarter of an inch or less accompanied by strong winds from the south at 15 to 25 mph, gusting from 30 to 35 mph.

Strong winds will slice through eastern Nebraska much of the rest of the week, too. A high of 70 degrees, the average for this time of year, is expected on Wednesday with winds out of the northwest at 15 to 20 mph and once again gusting up to 35 mph.

“The winds this coming week should start pushing some of those leaves off the trees,” Mead said. “We’re transitioning from the light winds of summer to winter now.”

Lower temperatures are predicted for Thursday with a high of 63 degrees forecast. Winds are expected to remain strong at 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph, Mead said.

Temperatures should rebound on Friday and Saturday with highs predicted around 70 degrees both days. Lighter winds of 10 to 15 mph are forecast for Friday.

“Another cold front will come through on Saturday night with winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph,” Mead said. “Behind that, front temperatures will drop Sunday to around 60 degrees.”