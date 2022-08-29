Warm, tranquil weather forecast for Omaha, eastern Nebraska this week

A period of tranquil and dry weather stretching into next weekend is forecast for Omaha and eastern Nebraska.

“There will be a ridge of high pressure over the western United States and a trough over the eastern part of the country,” Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, said Sunday. “We (will be) stuck in the middle. It will not be too hot — and not too rainy, unfortunately.”

Monday morning commuters could see the tail end of overnight storms passing through Omaha, Gross said. The forecast then calls for the area to stay dry through the rest of the week.

“Temperatures will be moderate just about every day,” she said. “The forecast calls for temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s all week.”

The overnight lows will have a hint of fall to them as temperatures drop into the low 60s and upper 50s. The showers that were expected Sunday night likely will be the only precipitation all week, Gross said.

The 24-hour rainfall totals from the weather service through Sunday morning found 0.38 inches at Eppley Airfield, 0.65 in Gretna and 0.70 in Springfield. Towns in southwest Iowa fared somewhat better, with 1.31 inches of rain in Red Oak, 0.83 in Mapleton and 0.70 in Shenandoah.