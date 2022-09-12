Warm-up expected this week for Omaha, eastern Nebraska

Temperatures in Omaha and eastern Nebraska started off in the mid-40s Sunday, but summer still has some sizzle left, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley.
“It’s actually going to be really nice this week, with temperatures Wednesday near 90, so summer isn’t over yet,” meteorologist Van DeWald said Sunday. “Basically, a ridge of high pressure will be resting over the central U.S., bringing warmer temperatures, which is not uncommon for us at this time of year.”
The low Sunday morning at Eppley Airfield was 46 degrees, DeWald said. The low temperature Monday is expected to be the 50s. That will be followed by lows in the 60s throughout the week.
The temperatures dropped Saturday, as expected, when rain moved southward across the region. Around the Omaha area, including some of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District river sites, rain amounts ranged from mostly half an inch to an inch, DeWald said.
“There were areas farther west from Seward to York that picked up an inch to 2 inches of rain,” he said. “The next chances for rain are expected to be Thursday night into Friday.”
Monday’s high temperature in Omaha is expected to be around 80 degrees, DeWald said. “Tuesday, we should see a high of 86 with the temperature (rising to) 88 or 90 on Wednesday.”
Highs Friday through Sunday are predicted to be in the mid-80s. Light winds are expected through Tuesday.
“Wednesday and Thursday, the winds will be southerly, picking up to 15 to 20 mph,” DeWald said. “Still, we’re in for some really nice weather.”
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of September 2022
Nebraska's Anthony Grant fist bumps Walt (right) and Gus Rasmussen after scoring a touchdown during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Amanda Fink wears Husker themed cowboy books she purchased in Nashville before a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nate Boerkircher scores a touchdown early in the third quarter against North Dakota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Doug Larson holds the certificate and flag he was given after he graduated from Veterans Treatment Court at the City-County Building on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick prepares to hit the ball at Creighton's Kendra Wait, top right, and Kiana Schmitt, bottom right, in the second set at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd of 15,797 watch Nebraska take on Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton, left, celebrates wining the third set over Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sky McCune bumps the ball during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait celebrates a point during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ellie Bolton (from left), Norah Sis, and Sky McCune watch the pregame video before their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick (left) tries to block Creighton's Kendra Wait during their game at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein (left) and Nicklin Hames celebrate a kill during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard (5) rushes with Millard South's Bryson Zimmerman (51) on his tail in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn South football game at Elkhorn High School in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) looks up at the replay after being sacked for the second time in the first quarter of the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Keeley Davis celebrates after scoring a point during their game against USC at Sokol Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kendra Wait (left) and Kiana Schmitt try to block the ball during their game against USC at Sokol Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kiara Reinhardt (center) and her teammates celebrate a point during their game against USC at Sokol Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Anthony Grant tries to escape North Dakota’s defense during the 2nd half of their game at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska players run onto the field before their game against North Dakota at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Marques Buford Jr. tries to bring down North Dakota’s Isaiah Smith during the 2nd half of their game at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Trey Palmer celebrates after catching a 31-yard pass during the 2nd half of their game against North Dakota at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.