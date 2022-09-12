Warm-up expected this week for Omaha, eastern Nebraska

Temperatures in Omaha and eastern Nebraska started off in the mid-40s Sunday, but summer still has some sizzle left, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley.

“It’s actually going to be really nice this week, with temperatures Wednesday near 90, so summer isn’t over yet,” meteorologist Van DeWald said Sunday. “Basically, a ridge of high pressure will be resting over the central U.S., bringing warmer temperatures, which is not uncommon for us at this time of year.”

The low Sunday morning at Eppley Airfield was 46 degrees, DeWald said. The low temperature Monday is expected to be the 50s. That will be followed by lows in the 60s throughout the week.

The temperatures dropped Saturday, as expected, when rain moved southward across the region. Around the Omaha area, including some of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District river sites, rain amounts ranged from mostly half an inch to an inch, DeWald said.

“There were areas farther west from Seward to York that picked up an inch to 2 inches of rain,” he said. “The next chances for rain are expected to be Thursday night into Friday.”

Monday’s high temperature in Omaha is expected to be around 80 degrees, DeWald said. “Tuesday, we should see a high of 86 with the temperature (rising to) 88 or 90 on Wednesday.”

Highs Friday through Sunday are predicted to be in the mid-80s. Light winds are expected through Tuesday.

“Wednesday and Thursday, the winds will be southerly, picking up to 15 to 20 mph,” DeWald said. “Still, we’re in for some really nice weather.”