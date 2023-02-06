Any lingering snow and ice is expected to quickly disappear this week in Omaha as above average temperatures continue to hold sway.

“There will be a lot of improvement for the un-shoveled sidewalks and driveways,” meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen of the National Weather Service in Valley said Sunday. “Any leftover snow is going disappear in a hurry.”

High temperatures in Omaha this week will be about 10 degrees above normal, Nicolaisen said. Omaha typically sees a high of 37 at this time of year. Temperatures in the upper 40s are forecast for Monday through Wednesday.

“We do have a small chance for some precipitation Monday and again Wednesday,” he said. “People could get caught off guard if they just look at the temps.”

The best chance for precipitation on Monday, either drizzle or light rain, will be from the eastern edge of Nebraska into western Iowa, Nicolaisen said. Otherwise, the day should be breezy with a high of 46 degrees.

“Tuesday should see highs again in the upper 40s, but it will be dry and sunny,” Nicolaisen said. “The forecast calls for (temperatures) in the upper 40s Wednesday with another chance of rain or snow farther south (of Omaha) as we straddle two weather systems.”

A high of 40 degrees is in the forecast for Thursday, he said. Temperatures are expected to begin falling back into the low 30s on Friday before rising slightly into the mid-30s on Saturday.

“It will be breezy again Thursday and Friday,” Nicolaisen said. “Our temperatures (this week) are going to be up for the first part of the week and then down as we get into (weekend) days off.”

