Forecasters are not expecting the first few days of March to roar in like a lion in eastern Nebraska, and that’s a good thing.

Showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to move out of the Omaha area during the Monday morning commute with highs near 50 degrees on tap through midweek.

“We’re not really expecting a whole of anything after the rain clears out,” Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “On Monday, we’re expecting a high (temperature) right around 50 so it will be a pleasant day. The rest of the week should be above normal (temperatures) with a high again of 50 on Tuesday.”

The chances for severe winter weather are diminishing as the calendar pages turn toward the start of spring on March 20, Petersen said. Meteorologists measured the frost point at 6 inches in Valley on Saturday. This week’s continued warm weather should decrease that depth, he said.

“We’re running out of time to deal with really miserable weather,” he said. “Even with the recent snowstorms, it’s warmed up so quickly afterward that (the snow) doesn’t last.”

The high temperature Wednesday is forecast to be in the upper 40s with chances for more precipitation moving in during the evening hours. Petersen said there will be about a 30% chance for precipitation after 7 p.m.

“We are going to see a bit of a cooling trend Wednesday and Thursday,” he said. “There will even be a chance for snow as a weak system passes through the area.”

The high temperatures Thursday are expected to range from the 20s to mid-30s in northeast Nebraska to the upper 30s in Omaha. By Friday, that system should push to the east and northeast with highs in the 40s.

On Sunday, the Omaha area could see a return to high temperatures in the 50s.

