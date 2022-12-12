Warmer start to Omaha work week expected to give way to rain, cold

A strong weather system moving through eastern Nebraska to start the week is expected to bring soaking rain and even chances for snow.

“Here in the Omaha area, we’ve got a fairly strong system coming through on Monday,” meteorologist Katie Gross of the National Weather Service in Valley said Sunday. “The forecast calls for drizzle Monday morning turning to rain in the afternoon and continuing into Tuesday.”

The storm system is predicted to bring from half an inch to an inch of rain moving from the south up into South Dakota, she said. The precipitation should switch to snow in northeast Nebraska with perhaps up to 2 inches of snow falling.

“Monday’s (temperature) highs (for Omaha) should be in the mid-40s,” Gross said. “It looks like it might be breezy with winds gusting up to 30 mph.”

On Tuesday, the high temperature for Omaha is expected to rise into the upper 40s or even 50 degrees, she said. The rain following Tuesday on the still unfrozen ground “should soak in pretty good,” Gross said.

The forecast takes a turn to much colder weather on Wednesday with a high predicted to reach only the mid-30s. Temperatures will drop even more as the week progresses.

“We will just kind of stay cold for awhile,” Gross said. “Our eight- to 14-day outlook shows it remaining cold at least until Christmas and maybe until the end of the year.”

Temperatures Friday through Sunday are not expected to move up out of the 20s, with overnight lows in the teens, Gross said.

“Typically, temperatures (at this time of year) are in the lower 30s,” she said. “We are seeing better chances for staying quite a bit colder than that.”