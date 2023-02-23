Following a few days of frigid and icy conditions, Omahans are in for warmer weather this weekend.

The weather will remain cold in the Omaha area Friday, with a high around 23 degrees, but it will warm up into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind chill values in the Omaha area could fall as low as minus 13 degrees Friday morning, and a wind chill advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m., according to the weather service. There also will be a 30% chance of snow into Friday morning, but any snowfall would only amount to a dusting, said Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the weather service's Valley office.

A high around 45 degrees is expected Saturday, and a high around 52 is expected Sunday, DeWald said.

"If people want to get outdoors, it's gonna be spring-like again," he said.

Saturday is expected to remain dry, but rain is possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Up to half an inch of rainfall is possible, DeWald said, and there will be a potential for thunder.

Warmer-than-normal conditions are expected to continue into the middle of next week, according to the weather service.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2023