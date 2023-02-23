Yeti opening store in Nebraska Crossing outlet mall
Following a few days of frigid and icy conditions, Omahans are in for warmer weather this weekend.
The weather will remain cold in the Omaha area Friday, with a high around 23 degrees, but it will warm up into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Wind chill values in the Omaha area could fall as low as minus 13 degrees Friday morning, and a wind chill advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m., according to the weather service. There also will be a 30% chance of snow into Friday morning, but any snowfall would only amount to a dusting, said Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the weather service's Valley office.
A high around 45 degrees is expected Saturday, and a high around 52 is expected Sunday, DeWald said.
"If people want to get outdoors, it's gonna be spring-like again," he said.
Saturday is expected to remain dry, but rain is possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Up to half an inch of rainfall is possible, DeWald said, and there will be a potential for thunder.
Warmer-than-normal conditions are expected to continue into the middle of next week, according to the weather service.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2023
Snow still covers fields as the sun starts to set near Wynot, Nebraska on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sutherland's Grady Dempcy is introduced before he takes on David City Aquinas's Grady Romshek for the Class D during the state final 106 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Miles Anderson, left, walks away after pinning Lincoln East's Joshua Shaner during the Class A state final 126 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Ty Mueller gets a first-half shot past Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko's left hand in the first period to put UNO up 1-0 on Friday. Also on the play is Colorado College's Noah Laba, top right, and Nicklas Andrews, bottom left.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Maria Sosa teaches a Folklórico class at the Hispanic Arts Center inside the former Center Theater located at 3504 Center Street on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A pedestrian crosses east on 13th Street at Harney Street during a winter storm on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisner-Pilger fans cheer on a wrestler in the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A pedestrian crosses west on 17th Street at Douglas Street in the rain on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Haley Quall, right, and Lisa Mueller prepare flower arrangements for Valentine's Day in the greenhouse at Janousek Florist in Omaha on Monday. The family-owned florist expects to have about 700 orders for the holiday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell (4) walks off the court with head coach Greg McDermott following the UConn vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 56-53.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Victor Benjamin shapes clay in his hand as he works on a sculpture of Chief Big Elk at the KANEKO on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
People watch as Victor Benjamin works on a sculpture of Chief Big Elk at the KANEKO on Wednesday. It will eventually be placed at the newly renovated Lewis & Clark Landing at The RiverFront.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Victor Benjamin works on a sculpture of Chief Big Elk at the KANEKO on Wednesday. It will eventually be placed at the newly renovated Lewis & Clark Landing at The RiverFront.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Lauren Jensen dribbles the ball in the first half against St. John's on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Morgan Maly and her team celebrate a second-half three-point basket against St. John's on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Employees and customers retrieve their belongings a day after they fled a Target at 17810 West Center Road after someone walked in and started firing an assault rifle. Omaha police shot and killed the suspect.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Zoo CEO Luis Padilla announces an update to the Hubbard
Orangutan Forrest on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sarah Nocita hugs her son, Michael Baker, as they move into a new place in northwest Omaha on Thursday. They were tenants of the Legacy Crossing Apartments before being forced to move after the City of Omaha shut down the complex in December.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
