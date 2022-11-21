Warming trend for Omaha, eastern Nebraska expected to last all week

Last week’s cold snap should fade from memory this week in the face of the warm, dry conditions forecast for Omaha and eastern Nebraska.

Temperatures are expected to be at or above normal throughout the week and into next weekend, said Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley. The average temperature for Omaha at this time of year is 46 degrees, with lows of 27 degrees.

Last week, Omahans saw some days when temperatures struggled to get out of the teens. The high this past Saturday was 31, 15 degrees below Omaha’s average.

“Monday is going to be much warmer than we’ve dealt with lately,” Petersen said. “We are forecasting highs in the upper 40s for Omaha. It will be even warmer farther south in Beatrice and Fairbury.”

A high of 53 is forecast for Omaha on Tuesday and Wednesday, Petersen said. Generally light winds out of the south will prevail, he said.

Thanksgiving Day is expected to be slightly cooler, with highs in the mid-40s. Omaha’s forecast calls for a high of 45 with winds at 20 to 30 mph.

The high for Omaha on Friday is predicted to be 47. It’s expected to be warmer just to the west in Columbus and Seward, where high temperatures in the low 50s are forecast. Western Nebraska, Petersen said, will see temperatures rising into the low 60s.

Saturday, the high in Omaha is forecast to about about 52 degrees, he said, with higher temperatures registering again in the Columbus area.

“I think this week is going to be a reward for what we had to go through last week,” Petersen said Sunday. “It will be warm and dry.”