A warming trend is headed into Omaha and eastern Nebraska just in time for the first day of spring on Monday.

“We’re going to be warmer than we have been, certainly,” Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “The sun angles are getting higher and the robins are back. I saw several yesterday ... sitting in the sun and looking for worms.”

A warm front pushing up from the south is forecast to produce high temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s on Monday in Omaha. Slightly lower temperatures are predicted for Tuesday as rain moves through the area, Kern said.

“The front will be draped over our area (Monday) with warmer temperatures to the south and cooler (temperatures) farther north,” she said. “The south winds will not be as strong Monday as they were (Sunday).”

Rain is expected to move into eastern Nebraska overnight with about a 20% chance of precipitation rising to a 50% to 60% chance by sunrise Tuesday, Kern said. The forecast calls for about 0.2 of an inch of rain falling in the Omaha area.

Temperatures are expected to rebound Wednesday with a high in the lower 50s for Omaha, she said. The high temperature on Thursday is predicted to be in the upper 40s.

The chances for rain during the day Wednesday are pretty low, Kern said. Wednesday night, however, there is a 50% chance of precipitation.

“We are expecting (high) temperatures in the 50s for much of the weekend starting on Friday,” she said. “There will be more chances for rain all three days with some snow mixed well north of Omaha in northeast Nebraska.”

So, is winter done? Do we have any spring surprise snowstorms heading our way?

“Overall, (temperatures) are trending up,” Kern said. “We will see, right?”

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of March 2023