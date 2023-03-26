A somewhat surprising snowstorm that dropped farther south than expected Sunday will be followed by warmer weather this week in Omaha and eastern Nebraska.

"(Omahans) who slept in late (Sunday) could have missed (the snow) entirely," Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. "It fizzled out early."

The final snow total Sunday at Eppley Airfield was 1 inch. A total of 3½ inches of snow was reported near Boys Town at 156th Street and West Dodge Road.

Bennington and Elkhorn recorded about 3 inches of snow. Heavier snow totals were found in a line along U.S. Highway 30 from Blair to Columbus, he said. Fremont, Blair and Columbus received about 7 inches of snow.

Scribner reported 7½ inches of snow. The heaviest report came from north of Columbus near Platte Center with 8 inches of snow on the ground.

"The forecast initially called for 1 to 3 inches (of snow) farther north," Nicolaisen said. "It really, really fell much harder than expected north of Interstate 80."

The storm prompted Nebraska officials to close Interstate 80 near North Platte to the Colorado border about 5:30 a.m. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced at 1:30 that I-80 had reopened, but winter driving conditions existed in the western part of the state as well as Wyoming and Colorado.

A warmup is expected to begin Monday in Omaha with high temperatures in the mid-40s. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are predicted to approach 50 degrees, Nicolaisen said.

"By the time we get to Thursday, we are predicting temperatures in the mid-60s," he said. "We've only had one day in the mid-60s so far this year and that happened on March 15."

The higher temperatures on Thursday could usher in a round of thunderstorms overnight into Friday, Nicolaisen said. The high temperature on Friday is forecast to peak in the 50s.

