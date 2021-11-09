Wastewater sampling to become part of Nebraska's COVID surveillance system

She handed them off to collaborators at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, who worked out an accurate method of finding the virus's genetic material in the samples.

Different elements in wastewater can interfere with the tests. And the virus is much more diluted in wastewater than in the samples collected on nasal swabs, the kind the researchers are more accustomed to handling.

Bartelt-Hunt and the UNMC researchers also worked together last year on a pilot project with the Omaha Public Schools that combined saliva testing in students and staff with analyzing wastewater, air and surface samples gathered at three South Omaha schools.

The pilot project found COVID-19 infections that were not identified by outside testing, suggesting that infections and case rates in schools were higher than what was being reported. The pilot was not extended for the current school year.

Bartelt-Hunt said that early work helped put the researchers on the state's radar. They were contacted by the state health department to help prepare the proposal to the CDC.