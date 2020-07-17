Watch Live: Gov. Ricketts, Education Commissioner to discuss schools' reopening plans

LINCOLN — State officials will hold a press conference at 9 a.m. Friday to discuss steps Nebraska schools are taking to reopen safely this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt will speak at the State Capitol briefing.

