Watch Live: Ricketts, others discuss reopening schools this fall

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday to discuss how schools are preparing to reopen this fall.
Ricketts will be joined by Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt and Dr. Kari Simonsen, pediatrician-in-chief at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.
Watch live here and follow Emily Nitcher for details.
Videos: OPS coronavirus safety measures as students return to classrooms
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.