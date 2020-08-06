Watch Now: A damaged tree becomes a bear-y special treat for an Omaha home

After a hail storm severely damaged a tree at Margo Bruderer's Omaha home, she wanted to bring a sense of peace and nature to her space.
With the help of Huron, South Dakota artist Jeff Dahr, the tree is being transformed into a chainsaw carving featuring a family of bears.
Watch as photojournalist Anna Reed shows the process on Wednesday in Omaha.
Photos: Damaged tree turned into a Bear-y special surprise
