Watch Now: A damaged tree becomes a bear-y special treat for an Omaha home
After a hail storm severely damaged a tree at Margo Bruderer's Omaha home, she wanted to bring a sense of peace and nature to her space.

With the help of Huron, South Dakota artist Jeff Dahr, the tree is being transformed into a chainsaw carving featuring a family of bears. 

Watch as photojournalist Anna Reed shows the process on Wednesday in Omaha. 

Photos: Damaged tree turned into a Bear-y special surprise

