Watch Now: Nebraska's longest-serving paramedic laid to rest

Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Photos: Funeral procession for Ponca Hills firefighter Dennis Bender
Tags
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.
Anna Reed
Photojournalist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Chris Machian
Chris is a photographer and videographer for The World-Herald.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today