Watch Now: Omaha priest, four Tanzanian nuns show off their dance moves

A dancing priest and nuns have taken to TikTok with a dance challenge for the Omaha community.

To help kick off Irish Fest, Catholic Charities of Omaha posted a video to the popular social media site TikTok of the Rev. Mike Eckley, executive director of Catholic Charities of Omaha, dancing with four Tanzanian nuns from the Congregation of the Daughters of Mary who reside at Our Lady of Lourdes in Omaha.

Participants can join the challenge by filming themselves doing the dance, coined the "Fr. Mike" by the organization, and post the video on the Catholic Charities TikTok page at www.tiktok.com/@catholiccharitesomaha?

Eckley and the nuns were coached virtually by Otis Sallid, a director, producer and choreographer in theater, television and film best known for directing Disney’s "Sister Act 2." Their TikTok was filmed in the Catholic Charities' future home, the Bedford Building at 9223 Bedford Ave.

The 29th annual Irish Fest Gala is the organization's largest fundraiser and will begin virtually at 5:30 p.m. Friday with a Mass followed by a virtual tour of the Bedford Building.

A livestream program will highlight the people, stories and impact of the organization in the community.