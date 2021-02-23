Watch Now: Omaha priest, four Tanzanian nuns show off their dance moves

@catholiccharitesomaha
A dancing priest and nuns have taken to TikTok with a dance challenge for the Omaha community.
To help kick off Irish Fest, Catholic Charities of Omaha posted a video to the popular social media site TikTok of the Rev. Mike Eckley, executive director of Catholic Charities of Omaha, dancing with four Tanzanian nuns from the Congregation of the Daughters of Mary who reside at Our Lady of Lourdes in Omaha.
Participants can join the challenge by filming themselves doing the dance, coined the "Fr. Mike" by the organization, and post the video on the Catholic Charities TikTok page at www.tiktok.com/@catholiccharitesomaha?
Eckley and the nuns were coached virtually by Otis Sallid, a director, producer and choreographer in theater, television and film best known for directing Disney’s "Sister Act 2." Their TikTok was filmed in the Catholic Charities' future home, the Bedford Building at 9223 Bedford Ave.
The 29th annual Irish Fest Gala is the organization's largest fundraiser and will begin virtually at 5:30 p.m. Friday with a Mass followed by a virtual tour of the Bedford Building.
A livestream program will highlight the people, stories and impact of the organization in the community.
In a typical year, Catholic Charities of Omaha would give out more than 200,000 pounds of food. In 2020, the organization served 1.4 million pounds, said Denise Bartels, vice president of institutional advancement.
"We serve people in crisis every day, and this is really about celebrating the people we serve," Bartles said. "Without community support, we couldn't do what we do."
Attendees will be able to virtually place silent auction bids on hundreds of items and packages as well as take part in “Raise the Paddle” to make donations directly supporting the works of Catholic Charities.
Tickets to the gala can be purchased at www.IrishFestOmaha.org
