Water main break affecting some Nebraska Medicine appointments

A Friday morning water main break at 42nd and Harney Streets affected some Nebraska Medicine patients' medical appointments.
The Clarkson Doctors Building South on the Nebraska Medical Center campus is closed Friday because of the water main break, a Nebraska Medical Center spokesman said.
Nebraska Medicine and UNMC are working closely with Metropolitan Utilities District (MUD) crews responding to the water main break near 42nd & Harney. The only impact to Nebraska Medicine operations is in the Clarkson Doctors Building South. More info in the image below. pic.twitter.com/mCagcLVG2A— Nebraska Medicine (@NebraskaMed) October 28, 2022
Patients with appointments at the building, which houses outpatient clinics and offices, will be contacted directly by their health care providers.
Hospital and procedural areas of the medical center continue to operate as normal.
