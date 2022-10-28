 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Water main break affecting some Nebraska Medicine appointments

A Friday morning water main break at 42nd and Harney Streets affected some Nebraska Medicine patients' medical appointments. 

The Clarkson Doctors Building South on the Nebraska Medical Center campus is closed Friday because of the water main break, a Nebraska Medical Center spokesman said. 

Patients with appointments at the building, which houses outpatient clinics and offices, will be contacted directly by their health care providers.

Hospital and procedural areas of the medical center continue to operate as normal. 

