A water main break near NP Dodge Park Tuesday evening has led to flooding and road closures, according to the Metropolitan Utilities District.
Traffic was blocked southbound at Dick Collins Road and John J. Pershing Drive due to flooding, according to a tweet from MUD.
Crews are working to restore water pressure in the area following a water main break near MUD's Florence Water Production Plant.
The water main break may cause some customers to temporarily experience low or no water flow, MUD said.
