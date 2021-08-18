Water main break near 28th and Dodge disrupts traffic; repairs should be completed soon

A water main break on 28th Street between Dodge and Douglas Streets Wednesday morning caused delays for commuters, but officials said they expect to fix the problem by the end of the day.

Dodge Street was closed at one point. The Metropolitan Utilities District reported lots of mud in the street as officials asked drivers to avoid the area.

As of 9:45 a.m., traffic along Dodge had resumed, but 28th Street was still closed. Stephanie Muller, an MUD spokeswoman, said workers were trying to open one lane sometime Wednesday and expect to fix the break by 4 p.m.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.