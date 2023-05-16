Metropolitan Utilities District crews repaired a broken water main Monday night but a permanent main replacement will have traffic restrictions along a stretch of West Center Road in Omaha in place for weeks.

Water service was restored to about two dozen residential customers around 10:30 p.m. Monday after utility crews repaired a 12-inch break. MUD spokesperson Tracey Christensen said the cause of the water main break remains under investigation and added the pipe dates to the 1950s.

West Center Road will only be open to eastbound traffic from about 102nd Street to 107th Avenue until early next week, said Austin Rowser, the city's assistant public works director. Starting next week, traffic will go head-to-head between 102nd Street and a newly constructed crossover around 107th Avenue.

Traffic will be head-to-head for about six weeks, Rowser said. That timeline is contingent upon MUD’s work to install more than 1,100 feet of new water main.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2023