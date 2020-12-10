'We are over the moon': $3.1 million raised on Giving Tuesday in Omaha area

But, she said, “we know that (homeless) shelters and the Food Bank for the Heartland got a lot of support," which wasn't surprising amid a pandemic.

The sisters were not the only beneficiaries of wish list items. Donors bought almost 29,000 items on nonprofit lists, including hygiene products and winter clothing, among other things.

The Life House, for instance, received about 32,000 diapers, which will clothe 533 babies. The social service agency is located in Omaha’s Prairie Lane Church.

Nonprofits also donated to other nonprofits. The Eastern Nebraska Medical Reserve Corps gave more than 200 public health bags and almost 5,000 face masks to various nonprofits.

Volunteering is also encouraged on Giving Tuesday; 140 people made a new volunteer commitment to a nonprofit, and 397 people volunteered that day.

Thirteen of them were from Mode Shift Omaha, a transportation advocacy group. Six cleaned 20 Metro bus stops, and seven audited bicycle FixIt stations across the city.

Donors gave from the heart and in the middle of need. Addie Gengenbach of City Sprouts told one heartwarming story.