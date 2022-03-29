'We recognize your sacrifice': Ground broken on Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial

After 50 years of feeling sorrow and neglect, Nebraskans who spent their blood and sweat in the jungles of Vietnam will soon see their sacrifice memorialized on a hillside in Papillion.

About 500 people gathered at the SumTur Amphitheater on Tuesday — on Vietnam Veterans Day — to hear speeches and witness the turning of the ceremonial first shovelfuls of dirt on the new Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, a native Nebraskan and a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, said the construction of the memorial represents a chance to restore some unity in a badly divided country — much as the dedication of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., did 40 years ago.

“What memorials do is unite people. We don’t always agree. That’s OK,” Hagel said. “This is a memorial we can be proud of, and we can be proud of why we built it.”

Local veterans Thomas Brown, George Abbott and Howard Ball, who all served in Vietnam, conceived of the idea in 2017 and sold the idea to veterans across the state.

The city of Papillion donated 2 acres immediately south of the amphitheater, and will provide maintenance and utilities to the site.

Once complete, the memorial will include 11 obelisks listing historical events from individual years of the Vietnam War along with an array of flagpoles, benches and gardens.

“It should be a unique spot, quiet and reflective,” said Papillion Mayor David Black.

A centerpiece will be a UH-1 Huey medical helicopter, currently being restored by a group of veterans, active-duty service members and Iowa Western Community College students.

A V-shaped wall of black granite will list the names of the 396 Nebraskans who died in the war.

In his remarks, Gov. Pete Ricketts mentioned the sacrifice of two of those Nebraskans.

One of them, Maj. Dale Buis, 37, of Pender, is the very first name on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall. He and another soldier were killed July 8, 1959, when Viet Cong insurgents attacked the compound near Bien Hoa where they were serving as military advisers to South Vietnamese troops.

The second, Lance Cpl. Miguel “Mike” Keith, 18, of Omaha, earned a posthumous Medal of Honor for his actions May 8, 1970, in Quang Ngai province. Keith repeatedly charged a larger force attacking his position even though he was gravely wounded. He killed several and scattered the rest, saving the lives of his fellow Marines.

“It’s Nebraskans like these we need to remember,” Ricketts said.

The cost of the memorial has risen to $5.65 million, about $2 million more than originally estimated, primarily because of delays and supply chain issues. More than half the money has been raised. The foundation is accepting donations through its website, NVVMF.org.

The foundation is gathering the oral histories of Vietnam veterans and creating an educational program for Nebraska students in grades 3-12.

“Young people and future generations will have the authentic voice of those who served in Vietnam,” said Mary Hawkins, president of Bellevue University and a donor to the project.

“Some things have to be remembered beyond just planting a flag on a grave,” said Anthony Weathers of Papillion, whose 23-year Air Force career included service in Vietnam. “This will educate future generations.”

Foundation members plan to build the park in the next year, and hope to officially open it March 29, 2023 — 50 years to the day after the last U.S. combat troops were withdrawn from South Vietnam.

Ball, the foundation’s vice president, won’t be there to see it. He died Nov. 14 from the effects of a stroke he suffered last March while participating in a video meeting with other board members.

Several speakers portrayed the memorial as a way to make amends to a generation of veterans who felt unwelcome when they returned home to a country badly divided over a controversial war.

“We want to right that wrong, and let them know: We love you. We are about you. We recognize your sacrifice,” Ricketts said.

Foundation board member Mick Wagoner served in the Marines during the first Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan.

“All these times, people thanked me for my service. The Vietnam veterans didn’t get that,” Wagoner said.

“This is for you,” he added. “This is: ‘Thank you for your service.’”

