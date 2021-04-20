'We still have work to do.' Omaha leaders, activists react to Chauvin verdict

Just as the killing of George Floyd set off protests across the United States last spring, the verdict read at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin reverberated far beyond the courtroom in Minneapolis.
Shortly after the verdict was announced Tuesday, Omaha community members, elected leaders and activists shared their thoughts on the trial that had gripped the country. Many expressed relief in the guilty verdict, sadness for Floyd and his family, and a fervor to continue the call for change.
“We were faced with falling off the face of the Earth in many ways — in the eyes of the world, in violence and in the widening of the gap of divisiveness had this gone another way,” said Preston Love Jr., a longtime Omaha civic engagement activist who also teaches Black studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. “This relief is not complete because there are still so many families who are faced and who have been dealt the death of their loved ones who are African Americans and other people of color whose justice is either not there or still in the wings. We can’t celebrate without one eye on this relief and the other eye on this reality.”
Floyd died May 25 after Chauvin, a 45-year-old now-fired White officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9½ minutes as Floyd gasped that he couldn’t breathe and onlookers yelled at Chauvin to get off.
Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The verdict was reached after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days.
Video of the encounter touched off international protests and garnered a rare rebuke from law enforcement officials across the country, including in Omaha. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer recalled Tuesday that it was apparent to him and his senior officers in May that “Chauvin was guilty and his actions were reprehensible.”
“Today, the jury’s verdict validates those sentiments and holds Mr. Chauvin accountable for his actions,” Schmaderer said in a statement. “Let’s use this moment as an opportunity to find common ground for police and communities all across this country as justice was served.”
As video of Floyd’s death spread last May, anger and sadness spilled into one of Omaha’s busiest intersections.
An estimated 2,000 people crowded around all four corners of 72nd and Dodge on May 29. That night would end with tear gas and rubber bullets as protesters clashed with law enforcement.
The next day, May 30, the protests moved downtown, and 22-year-old James Scurlock was shot to death by an Omaha bar owner.
Protests were common in the weeks that followed Scurlock’s death. While mostly peaceful, about 200 protesters were arrested for violating the city curfew, which was in effect for five nights in late May and early June. Their charges were later dropped for those who had no criminal record.
Following Tuesday’s verdict, Love said he hopes that all parties will see the outcome “as an opportunity to drop this time of divisiveness and pick up our humanity between each other, between our law enforcement and communities.”
Schmaderer struck a similar tone and said the department will continue to work on strengthening its relationship with the community it serves.
“Omaha has made great strides when the community and OPD have worked together,” Schmaderer said. “OPD would like to use this moment to further commit to our community.”
While there was a sense of optimism, many noted that larger structural problems still persist.
Nikitah Imani, a professor of Black studies at UNO, said he’d caution anyone from thinking that one trial is indicative of structural change.
“If there is a revolutionary element to this trial, it’s not going to be just the conviction of one officer or anything like that, it is the fact that officers and law enforcement officials stood up for what was right and were honored and recognized for doing so,” Imani said. “I think that bodes well because as you begin to get responsible law enforcement officials speaking against this kind of conduct we are likely to make more progress in ending that conduct.”
The community organization Revolutionary Action Party, which is made up of many Omahans who were active in last spring and summer’s protests, said in a statement: “The exclamation of positive emotions outpouring through our cities overshadows the repugnant truth. Why were we honestly convincing ourselves that (Chauvin) could possibly walk free? Because we know our history and we live it everyday. As we anxiously awaited to see justice carried out, we should stop and ask ourselves if this is the system we want to live in?”
In a statement, the Nebraska Democratic Party’s Black Caucus said that while justice was served for Floyd, “we must not forget that we still have work to do.”
“Our country was built on the concept of liberty and justice for all, yet too many of us have lost our life and liberty without justice.” the caucus said. “Today we proudly stand with the family of George Floyd, however tomorrow, we will continue our fight. As a caucus, we will continue to push for an end to mass incarceration, an end to over-policing in our community, an end to gun violence, and an end to our deaths by those sworn to protect us.”
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican representing Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, said he hoped Tuesday’s verdict would allow society to “open a new chapter of community-based policing, relationship-building, and non-lethal restraint.”
“The traumatic death of George Floyd, and the impact on our nation’s police, continue to wrench our hearts. Though the verdict will be debated, you just can’t put your knee on someone’s neck area for nine minutes and expect to be exonerated in a trial,” Fortenberry said.
Mayoral candidate RJ Neary said he has committed to adopting a police accountability platform initially planned by Jasmine Harris, a nonprofit leader who came in third in the Omaha primary election.
“I’m honored and privileged to stand alongside Jasmine Harris as we work together to address much needed public safety reform in Omaha,” Neary said in a press release. “After the deaths of Zachary Bear Heels & Kenneth Jones, and the surveillance of members of the community, it’s clear we need reforms to restore community trust and ensure accountability.”
Mayor Jean Stothert could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067