'We still have work to do.' Omaha leaders, activists react to Chauvin verdict

“We were faced with falling off the face of the Earth in many ways — in the eyes of the world, in violence and in the widening of the gap of divisiveness had this gone another way,” said Preston Love Jr., a longtime Omaha civic engagement activist who also teaches Black studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. “This relief is not complete because there are still so many families who are faced and who have been dealt the death of their loved ones who are African Americans and other people of color whose justice is either not there or still in the wings. We can’t celebrate without one eye on this relief and the other eye on this reality.”