We took a test ride on one of the new ORBT buses. Here's what it was like.

Along the downtown loop, which is east of 30th Street on Dodge and Douglas Streets, ORBT buses will have a dedicated transit lane. ORBT buses also have some signal control.

Reporters, city officials and some Central High School students took two laps around downtown Tuesday, starting at the station near 20th and Dodge Streets and looping down to 10th Street.

The buses have an accordion hinge in the middle that flexes as the bus turns corners.

One of the more notable features are screens near the doors that show riders an overview of the route as well as the next street and stop they're approaching. The screens also display the time, date and weather. Each bus also is equipped with Wi-Fi.

Other signage, which hangs along the roof in the center aisle, displays a message when a stop has been requested along the route.

Tuesday was the first time Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert had ridden one of the ORBT buses. The bus, she said, felt clean and modern.

"It was a very smooth, very quiet ride," Stothert said.

Officials with Metro transit say the new system is designed to enhance the rider experience and make things easy for first-time riders.