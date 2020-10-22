'We truly are humbled': Omaha couple named United Way's Citizens of Year

Rodrigo and Mary Lopez have devoted decades to community service in Omaha. The couple said they’ve gotten more out of their efforts than they’ve put in.

“With service to profession and service to the community— you always get a lot more than what you put into it and that is the case for us,” Rodrigo said.

“We’ve gained knowledge of what the needs are in the community,” Mary said. “We’ve made our best friends through being involved in the community.”

The Lopezes were recognized for that service Friday when they were named “Citizens of the Year” during the United Way of the Midlands’ virtual annual meeting.

The “Citizen of the Year” Award is granted to a citizen of the Omaha community for his or her efforts in the United Way and other volunteer endeavors dedicated to the present and future social well-being of the community.

Rodrigo and Mary said they’re humbled and honored to receive the award.