'We truly are humbled': Omaha couple named United Way's Citizens of Year

Rodrigo and Mary Lopez have devoted decades to community service in Omaha. The couple said they’ve gotten more out of their efforts than they’ve put in.
“With service to profession and service to the community— you always get a lot more than what you put into it and that is the case for us,” Rodrigo said.
“We’ve gained knowledge of what the needs are in the community,” Mary said. “We’ve made our best friends through being involved in the community.”
The Lopezes were recognized for that service Friday when they were named “Citizens of the Year” during the United Way of the Midlands’ virtual annual meeting.
The “Citizen of the Year” Award is granted to a citizen of the Omaha community for his or her efforts in the United Way and other volunteer endeavors dedicated to the present and future social well-being of the community.
Rodrigo and Mary said they’re humbled and honored to receive the award.
“If you look at the list of those who have been recognized before us, they are far more deserving than we’ll ever be,” Rodrigo said. “They have been far more distinguished individuals, far more distinguished couples, and we truly are humbled to be added to that list of such significant citizens.”
Rodrigo currently serves as the chairman of AmeriSphere Companies and is involved in commercial real estate investments. From July 2019 through September, he also served as interim president and CEO of Children’s Hospital & Medical Center. He served as president and CEO of AmeriSphere Multifamily Finance, a provider of capital solutions for the multifamily rental housing industry, which he founded in 1997.
Mary Lopez retired from the University of Nebraska at Omaha's School of Public Administration in 2011, where she served as Career Services director. Prior to that, Mary managed the Safe Futures Consortium, an outreach program for UNO focused on youth violence prevention.
She and Rodrigo started a real estate development company in 2016. As president of the company, Mary oversees the ongoing operations and expansion of their first development, Capitol Place, a commercial and residential property in downtown Omaha.
Together, the couple have a long history of community service. Mary was the founding chair of the Women's Leadership Council for United Way of the Midlands. Rodrigo and Mary co-chaired the 2014 United Way of the Midlands campaign.
Each has served on the boards of multiple nonprofit organizations within the human services, healthcare, housing, government, education, and arts and humanities fields.
The Lopezes have two children: Ana Lopez Shalla, married to Hassan Shalla, and David Lopez, married to Sarah Grossman Lopez. They also have three grandchildren. The couple has been married for 38 years.
The couple said they'll celebrate the award with family.
"I’m going to cook meatballs later on today," Rodrigo said Friday with a smile. "We’ll stay in our perch here and pass the meatballs."
During its virtual meeting, United Way of the Midlands also announced the organization's third annual “Campaign Recognition Awards:
- Volunteer Organization of the Year: OPPD
- New Business Partner of the Year: OrthoNebraska
- Corporate Partner of the Year – Under 100 employees: Union Bank and Trust
- Corporate Partner of the Year – 100 to 199 employees: Koley Jessen
- Corporate Partner of the Year – 200 to 799 employees: Tenaska and Kellogg Company (tie)
- 2019 Corporate Partner of the Year – 800-plus employees: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
