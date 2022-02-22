 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather pushes Omaha waste collections back a day

Solid waste collections in Omaha have been pushed back one day all week because of Tuesday's inclement weather.

The City of Omaha's Public Works Department said the move was prompted by safety concerns. Residents are asked to make sure that carts are set out by 6 a.m. on the rescheduled day of collection.

Residents also are advised to check with local news and social media for any updates. Missed collections may be reported to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7 p.m. on the scheduled collection day.

More information can be found at www.wasteline.org and www.facebook.com/wasteline. Residents can sign up for email notification of changes in waste collection or service delays by going to wasteline.org.

